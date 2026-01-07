FB pixel

Linxens launches chip‑tamper detection for e-ID documents

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Linxens launches chip‑tamper detection for e-ID documents
 

Linxens has introduced a new security feature designed to detect tampering attempts on the chips embedded in electronic identity documents. It addresses what the company describes as a growing vulnerability in modern ID systems.

Called Hint, the new solution was unveiled at the opening of the Trustech 2025 tradeshow in Paris. Hint is embedded within the inlay layer of a secure document and is engineered to detect magnetic, electrical or physical interference aimed at disabling or altering the chip.

“Chip-tampering is one of the biggest blind spots in identity security today,” claims Jerome Frou, VP of Linxens Government. “Almost every forged document we see in case studies shows deliberate damage to the chip, yet no existing feature was designed to reveal it.”

According to Linxens, the technology provides border officers and law enforcement agencies with a clearer indication when a document’s chip has been manipulated, improving the accuracy and speed of identity checks at airports and border crossings.

Hint can be integrated into a range of chip‑enabled identity documents, including e‑passports, national ID cards, residence permits and driver’s licences.

“Hint brings a level of protection the industry was missing,” Frou says. “It gives border officers a clear, immediate signal when a document has been manipulated.”

The launch follows analysis indicating chip damage is a common tactic in document fraud. While physical security features on passports and ID cards have steadily improved, the chip itself has remained comparatively exposed.

Authorities that examine forged documents report that intentional chip destruction is a regular occurrence, reflecting targeted methods used to bypass electronic verification.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

With Kentucky mobile ID, Idemia adds 19th state to list of mDL activations

Idemia Public Security continues to support the evolution of the U.S. mobile driver’s license (mDL) ecosystem, with the launch of…

 

UK PM appointing MP Josh Simons lead for national digital ID: report

UK PM Kier Starmer has selected a champion for his proposed but yet-undetailed mandatory digital identity system. Josh Simons, first-term…

 

FaceTec recruits Liminal co-founder to expand strategic liveness partnerships

FaceTec continues its positioning to expand the global reach of its face biometrics and liveness detection technology with the appointment…

 

Yoti records 62% revenue growth in 2025

UK-based age assurance firm Yoti has recorded a 62 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in 2025, reaching £29 million (US$39…

 

Paravision biometrics power emaratech’s on-the-move corridor at Dubai Int’l

Paravision is providing face biometrics in a partnership with emaratech to deliver the “Red Carpet Smart Corridor” for fast, on-the-move…

 

Ping Identity closes Keyless acquisition, names new chief revenue officer

Consolidation in the biometrics industry, which gained momentum in 2025, continues apace in 2026. Ping Identity has completed its acquisition…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events