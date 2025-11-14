FB pixel

Aurigin adds voice liveness detection to Swisscom identity infrastructure

Robust protection against GenAI deepfakery now ‘operational imperative’
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Voice Biometrics
Aurigin adds voice liveness detection to Swisscom identity infrastructure
 

Aurigin.ai is collaborating with Swisscom Digital Trust to strengthen existing KYC processes with voice-based liveness verification and AI deepfake detection, adding an additional layer of trust and fraud prevention.

A company blog says most KYC systems still rely on visual cues, such as head movements, document tilts, or challenge questions, to confirm a person’s identity. “These measures were effective against basic fraud but fail against today’s AI-generated faces and voices. Fraudsters no longer need stolen documents; an online video or short audio clip is often enough to create a convincing fake.” Strengthening the verification step with liveness detection is “now a regulatory and operational imperative.”

Aurigin.ai’s integration outfits Swisscom’s Sign identification process with audio liveness verification and voice fingerprinting at the moment of identity validation. Per the blog, the system analyzes a short sample in real time to determine liveness in under 15 seconds. “Once a customer’s voice is verified, a voice fingerprint is securely linked to their digital identity. What begins as a fraud-prevention measure during onboarding becomes a reusable trust anchor for future verification.”

“When a verified customer contacts the bank’s call center, their live voice can be instantly matched against the registered fingerprint, confirming identity before any sensitive data or transactions are discussed.”

The company says extending verification beyond onboarding “turns a regulatory requirement into a continuous, low-friction trust framework, one that reinforces security with every interaction and aligns with EU and FINMA mandates for auditable liveness verification.”

“By embedding real-time voice authenticity checks into Swisscom’s identity infrastructure, Swisscom Digital Trust and Aurigin.ai will offer a pragmatic blueprint for the next phase of digital onboarding: faster for customers, more efficient for institutions, and resilient against AI-driven fraud.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Rapid expansion of DHS’s citizenship database raises new election concerns

Over the past month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has quietly transformed the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE)…

 

Agentic AI working groups ask what happens when we ‘give identity the power to act’

The pitch behind agentic AI is that large language models and algorithms can be harnessed to deploy bots on behalf…

 

Idemia PS rebrands biometric travel and tourism portfolio

The Travel and Transport division of Idemia Public Security has rechristened its portfolio of software and devices to make passenger…

 

Tech5 to integrate AI assistant in digital ID wallet

Digital ID technology developer Tech5 is jumping on the AI-in-everything bandwagon by introducing an AI voice assistant into its digital…

 

Switzerland closer to facial recognition at airports

Swiss airports and airlines may soon be permitted to deploy facial recognition. On Wednesday, the Federal Council adopted proposed amendments…

 

Sri Lanka strengthens cyber defenses, digital infrastructure

Sri Lanka is significantly advancing its national cyber resilience through several key initiatives under the umbrellas of the government’s digital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events