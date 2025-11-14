Aurigin adds voice liveness detection to Swisscom identity infrastructure

Aurigin.ai is collaborating with Swisscom Digital Trust to strengthen existing KYC processes with voice-based liveness verification and AI deepfake detection, adding an additional layer of trust and fraud prevention.

A company blog says most KYC systems still rely on visual cues, such as head movements, document tilts, or challenge questions, to confirm a person’s identity. “These measures were effective against basic fraud but fail against today’s AI-generated faces and voices. Fraudsters no longer need stolen documents; an online video or short audio clip is often enough to create a convincing fake.” Strengthening the verification step with liveness detection is “now a regulatory and operational imperative.”

Aurigin.ai’s integration outfits Swisscom’s Sign identification process with audio liveness verification and voice fingerprinting at the moment of identity validation. Per the blog, the system analyzes a short sample in real time to determine liveness in under 15 seconds. “Once a customer’s voice is verified, a voice fingerprint is securely linked to their digital identity. What begins as a fraud-prevention measure during onboarding becomes a reusable trust anchor for future verification.”

“When a verified customer contacts the bank’s call center, their live voice can be instantly matched against the registered fingerprint, confirming identity before any sensitive data or transactions are discussed.”

The company says extending verification beyond onboarding “turns a regulatory requirement into a continuous, low-friction trust framework, one that reinforces security with every interaction and aligns with EU and FINMA mandates for auditable liveness verification.”

“By embedding real-time voice authenticity checks into Swisscom’s identity infrastructure, Swisscom Digital Trust and Aurigin.ai will offer a pragmatic blueprint for the next phase of digital onboarding: faster for customers, more efficient for institutions, and resilient against AI-driven fraud.”

Article Topics

Aurigin.ai | biometric liveness detection | deepfake detection | digital identity | digital trust | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC | voice authentication