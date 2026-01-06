FB pixel

Mexico prepares for national rollout of biometric CURP

| Masha Borak
Mexico is preparing for a nationwide rollout of its biometric personal identifier, known as the Unique Population Registry Code (Clave Única de Registro de Población – CURP), which will become mandatory for all residents from February 2026.

The country is planning a gradual implementation of the 18-character code. Pilot tests were launched in July 2025 in several states, including Veracruz, Mexico City and the State of Mexico. From January 2026, residents can obtain the new CURP at Civil Registry offices and National Population Registry (RENAPO) offices.

As of February, Mexicans will be able to use the biometric CURP for official identification when accessing both public and private services, including healthcare, social programs, pensions, financial services, school enrollment and administrative procedures. Private organizations and public bodies are required to accept the biometric CURP as a valid form of identification, the Yucatan Times reports.

Mexico is also introducing mandatory registration of mobile phone numbers for all natural persons or legal entities. Starting from January 9th, owners will need to present identification documents, such as a voter card or passport, and their CURP. The decision was introduced by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (Comisión Reguladora de Telecomunicaciones – CRT) last month to prevent phone scams.

​The biometric CURP is a modernized version of Mexico’s traditional identification system, which now involves face, fingerprint and iris biometrics. In July, the government signed a law that turned the previously optional citizen code into a mandatory document.

The regulation also allowed the consolidation of the citizen codes into the Unified Identity Platform, which will be connected to other state databases and administrative records. The goal is to reduce fraud, identity theft and administrative errors.

The introduction of the biometric CURP has been greeted with suspicion from privacy advocates, who have raised concerns over surveillance and data security issues. Some parts of the country have seen court injunctions against the biometric identifier.

To dispel fears, the government has announced investments into cybersecurity, including a US$27 million cloud services contract. CURP has been integrated with the secure digital ID authentication provider Llave MX for safer access to digital services. Cybersecurity firm IQSEC  is also involved in implementing the digital ID security plan.

