Mexico links biometric CURP to secure digital ID authentication platform

As part of efforts to strengthen the security of the Clave Única de Registro de Población (CURP), Mexico has integrated the biometric population registry system with a secure digital ID authentication provider Llave MX.

The integration means that Llave MX’s secure platform will be used as an authentication gateway to verify who individuals claim they are, Mexico Business reports.

Cybersecurity company IQSEC is involved in the implementation of the digital ID security plan, which officials say, is to put in place robust cybersecurity measures aimed at protecting citizen data and ensuring secure interactions with both government and private sector services.

According to the outlet, the integration is based on some advanced digital security principles, namely zero trust, multifactor authentication, end-to-end encryption as well as active monitoring enabled by AI.

The idea is to streamline more than 7,000 government procedures and ensure that the biometric data of citizens is adequately protected. The government says it also intends to extend the integration beyond official use so that it can also serve the private sector.

The biometric CURP identification dispensation took effect in July after it was gazetted.

However, its rollout has faced challenges including lawsuits filed in some courts around the country which led to it being paused due to data security and privacy concerns.

The government says the digital version of the biometric identifier will be issued from October, and it shall be mandatory for everyone from February 2026. The biometric CURP is a modernized version of Mexico’s traditional identification system which now involves face, fingerprint and iris biometrics.

Last month, the government announced a $27 million cloud services contract as part of a cybersecurity plan for the biometric CURP project.

To get a biometric CURP number, citizen must submit a file that includes a certified copy of their birth certificate, a valid INE voter ID or passport, an old CURP, proof of current address and an email address, according to an explainer by Riviera Maya News.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Clave Única de Registro de Población (CURP) | cybersecurity | data protection | digital ID | Llave MX | Mexico