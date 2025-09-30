FB pixel

Mexico links biometric CURP to secure digital ID authentication platform

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Mexico links biometric CURP to secure digital ID authentication platform
 

As part of efforts to strengthen the security of the , Mexico has integrated the biometric population registry system with a secure digital ID authentication provider Llave MX.

The integration means that Llave MX’s secure platform will be used as an authentication gateway to verify who individuals claim they are, Mexico Business reports.

Cybersecurity company IQSEC is involved in the implementation of the digital ID security plan, which officials say, is to put in place robust cybersecurity measures aimed at protecting citizen data and ensuring secure interactions with both government and private sector services.

According to the outlet, the integration is based on some advanced digital security principles, namely zero trust, multifactor authentication, end-to-end encryption as well as active monitoring enabled by AI.

The idea is to streamline more than 7,000 government procedures and ensure that the biometric data of citizens is adequately protected. The government says it also intends to extend the integration beyond official use so that it can also serve the private sector.

The biometric CURP identification dispensation took effect in July after it was gazetted.

However, its rollout has faced challenges including lawsuits filed in some courts around the country which led to it being paused due to data security and privacy concerns.

The government says the digital version of the biometric identifier will be issued from October, and it shall be mandatory for everyone from February 2026. The biometric CURP is a modernized version of Mexico’s traditional identification system which now involves face, fingerprint and iris biometrics.

Last month, the government announced a $27 million cloud services contract as part of a cybersecurity plan for the biometric CURP project.

To get a biometric CURP number, citizen must submit a file that includes a certified copy of their birth certificate, a valid INE voter ID or passport, an old CURP, proof of current address and an email address, according to an explainer by Riviera Maya News.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New Zealand’s oldest university begins tender process to transform IAM

The University of Otago in New Zealand is kicking off the process to tender a contract for identity governance and…

 

Italy’s biggest digital ID services provider set to introduce annual fees

A state-backed financial and postal services conglomerate in Italy and the country’s biggest digital ID services provider, Poste Italiane, has…

 

iDenfy adds AI summary feature to KYB platform for risk analysis

Regulatory technology firm iDenfy has announced that its digital KYC verification platform now has an AI-driven feature which can do…

 

New Orleans crime camera network limits police over video release policy

Project NOLA, the nonprofit at the center of New Orleans’ surveillance debates, has moved to curtail police access to its…

 

EU eyes blockchain as digital travel identity management progresses

Digital travel is arriving, and it is a change, but what form it will take and its implications are still…

 

Sole source contract to Bi2 expands ICE’s use of biometric surveillance

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is moving to fold iris recognition into everyday enforcement, announcing plans to buy access…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events