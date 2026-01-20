OneID cites privacy preservation for 10M age verification user milestone

OneID crossed over the 10 million user threshold for its age verification service in 2025, and is preparing to bring its ID document-free approach to the American market.

Users carry out age verification through OneID by submitting only their phone number. The company connects to mobile network operator (MNO) data to confirm the user’s age.

The company passed the milestone — which is equivalent to adding 53,000 users per day every day for 6 months straight — shortly before Christmas.

“We wanted to create a digital ID solution for age that uses the assured data held by mobile operators as the core of a seamless, one-click experience that consumers actually love to use,” OneID Founder Rob Kotlarz told Biometric Update in an email.

The company says its major clients in the dating, adult content and social media sectors have found consumers prefer this particular age verification method because it preserves privacy.

OneID built its enhanced API-based platform in collaboration with leading mobile operators, the company says, and integrates the data they provide with mobile data from banks and other sources in which the user’s date of birth is supplied for KYC checks.

Adoption of the system was rapid, according to the announcement, and OneID hit a million age checks on a single day last July, as the UK’s online safety regulation rolled out. A company blog post says OneID prevented more than 280,000 children from accessing age-restricted content in 2025.

Now OneID is rolling out in the U.S. and several European market, and the company is working to integrate the credentials it issues with digital ID wallets, as it offers a shift away from traditional document-based checks and toward adoption of reusable digital ID.

Article Topics

age verification | consumer adoption | digital ID | mobile number age check | OneID | reusable digital ID