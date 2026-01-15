FB pixel

SmartSearch completes acquisition of Credas to boost compliance capabilities

Unified UK company aims to ‘drive the national conversation on compliance standards’ 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
SmartSearch completes acquisition of Credas to boost compliance capabilities
 

UK AML compliance firm SmartSearch has completed its acquisition of Cardiff-based legal and property sector identity verification provider Credas Technologies Ltd., first announced in October 2025. SmartSearch will integrate Credas’ brand and specialized technology, which includes selfie biometrics and ID matching for identity proofing.

A release from SmartSearch says the acquisition firms up its position as one of the UK’s foremost digital KYC and AML compliance platforms, enabling the company to streamline onboarding and monitoring for more than 8,500 UK customers across sectors including financial services, legal, accountancy, property and insurance (about 1000 of which are coming from Credas).

In comments emailed to Biometric Update, Phil Cotter, CEO of SmartSearch, says the acquisition is a “significant strategic milestone that cements SmartSearch’s position as one of the UK’s leading authorities in the digital ID and AML space.”

“Rather than just a play for technology, this is about combining the market reach and brand equity of two industry leaders. By bringing Credas into the SmartSearch family, we are significantly expanding our footprint across critical regulated sectors, particularly in the legal and property markets where Credas has a highly respected presence.” By bringing the two established forms together, Cotter says, “we can drive the national conversation on compliance standards and innovation more effectively than ever before.”

In aiming to be at the center of the UK’s conversation on digital identity verification, it is implicitly involved in the current wrangling over how to structure and deploy a digital identity program for the country. Like other leaders in the sector, Cotter believes an established, trusted private sector of ID verification firms is the best foundation on which to build.

“The decision to move away from mandatory digital checks for Right to Work (RTW) highlights exactly why a thriving, innovative private sector is essential,” he says. “It ensures that even when mandates shift, high-quality, reliable alternative means of digital compliance remain available to protect UK businesses.”

Investment is critical, too. Triple Private Equity took a majority stake in SmartSearch with an investment in 2024. The acquisition is presented as evidence of Triple Private Equity’s strong backing and confidence in SmartSearch’s growth strategy.

“Having a robust, well-capitalised private sector ensures that the UK’s regulated industries remain competitive on a global stage,” Cotter says. “We are investing in the innovation required to keep the UK’s financial and professional services indispensable, secure, and technologically advanced, regardless of changes in the legislative environment.”

A key word here is “regulated.” In embracing a bigger role in the market, SmartSearch is among those firms who view regulation not as a barrier, but as a necessity – and an opportunity.

“We view regulation not as a barrier, but as a catalyst for economic efficiency,” he says. “Our innovation is laser-focused on making compliance both effective and efficient for the regulated entity, while ensuring the experience is as seamless as possible for the end customer. The economic case is centred on speed and market confidence; by reducing manual AML checks from weeks to seconds, we turn compliance into a growth lever.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity’s role in IATA’s ecosystem grows with NDC, Macau’s One ID launch

The International Air Transport Association’s plan to upgrade air travel infrastructure to make the sector more efficient for the hundreds…

 

NetChoice keeps fighting Arkansas’ efforts to regulate youth access to social media

The legal lobby for Silicon Valley’s biggest companies has filed a request for a preliminary injunction to stop Arkansas’ Act…

 

The Trust Files launch with a vital question from Orchestrating Identity

Do we have a trust crisis? This is the central question of the inaugural episode of The Trust Files, a…

 

Iraq measures DPI progress: 90% digital ID uptake, 859 egov services

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S. occupation of Iraq and the country has been enjoying a period of sustained…

 

ID renting big problem for gig economy; the ‘right friction’ could curb rampant fraud

A TransUnion report indicates that weak identity verification processes are leaving gig platforms, workers and consumers exposed to fraud and…

 

DCI launches digital identity interoperability standards for social protection

In financial development initiatives, the aim is to ensure benefits reach the right people while reducing duplication and fraud. Authorities…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events