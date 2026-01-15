SmartSearch completes acquisition of Credas to boost compliance capabilities

UK AML compliance firm SmartSearch has completed its acquisition of Cardiff-based legal and property sector identity verification provider Credas Technologies Ltd., first announced in October 2025. SmartSearch will integrate Credas’ brand and specialized technology, which includes selfie biometrics and ID matching for identity proofing.

A release from SmartSearch says the acquisition firms up its position as one of the UK’s foremost digital KYC and AML compliance platforms, enabling the company to streamline onboarding and monitoring for more than 8,500 UK customers across sectors including financial services, legal, accountancy, property and insurance (about 1000 of which are coming from Credas).

In comments emailed to Biometric Update, Phil Cotter, CEO of SmartSearch, says the acquisition is a “significant strategic milestone that cements SmartSearch’s position as one of the UK’s leading authorities in the digital ID and AML space.”

“Rather than just a play for technology, this is about combining the market reach and brand equity of two industry leaders. By bringing Credas into the SmartSearch family, we are significantly expanding our footprint across critical regulated sectors, particularly in the legal and property markets where Credas has a highly respected presence.” By bringing the two established forms together, Cotter says, “we can drive the national conversation on compliance standards and innovation more effectively than ever before.”

In aiming to be at the center of the UK’s conversation on digital identity verification, it is implicitly involved in the current wrangling over how to structure and deploy a digital identity program for the country. Like other leaders in the sector, Cotter believes an established, trusted private sector of ID verification firms is the best foundation on which to build.

“The decision to move away from mandatory digital checks for Right to Work (RTW) highlights exactly why a thriving, innovative private sector is essential,” he says. “It ensures that even when mandates shift, high-quality, reliable alternative means of digital compliance remain available to protect UK businesses.”

Investment is critical, too. Triple Private Equity took a majority stake in SmartSearch with an investment in 2024. The acquisition is presented as evidence of Triple Private Equity’s strong backing and confidence in SmartSearch’s growth strategy.

“Having a robust, well-capitalised private sector ensures that the UK’s regulated industries remain competitive on a global stage,” Cotter says. “We are investing in the innovation required to keep the UK’s financial and professional services indispensable, secure, and technologically advanced, regardless of changes in the legislative environment.”

A key word here is “regulated.” In embracing a bigger role in the market, SmartSearch is among those firms who view regulation not as a barrier, but as a necessity – and an opportunity.

“We view regulation not as a barrier, but as a catalyst for economic efficiency,” he says. “Our innovation is laser-focused on making compliance both effective and efficient for the regulated entity, while ensuring the experience is as seamless as possible for the end customer. The economic case is centred on speed and market confidence; by reducing manual AML checks from weeks to seconds, we turn compliance into a growth lever.”

