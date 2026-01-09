Thales and Ubiqu collaborate on RSE for secure EU digital ID, wallet infrastructure

Thales has partnered with digital identity technology developer Ubiqu to create a joint secure storage product for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The product combines Ubiqu Remote Secure Element (RSE) with Thales’ Luna Network Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), creating a ready-to-deploy eIDAS High Remote Secure Element (RSE). It comes with post-quantum support and is built on FIPS 140-3 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ validated Thales Luna HSMs.

The joint product was first introduced in October last year in an attempt to offer an easier way to build a secure and certified wallet infrastructure.

Ubiqu RSEs are modified hardware security models hosted in data centers to enable secure access to devices through a PIN code.

Upcoming rules related to the EUDI Wallet requires EU member states, government authorities and Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) to deploy secure wallet infrastructures. Building such an infrastructure from scratch is complex, involving years of development and certification processes, the two companies point out.

“Through our collaboration with Ubiqu, we are accelerating the secure adoption of post-quantum-ready Digital ID solutions – empowering governments and service providers to comply with eIDAS 2.0 and scale confidently,” Todd Moore, vice president of Data Security Products at Thales, said at the time.

The product offers cryptographic key protection, certification, sovereign control and scalability by supporting virtually unlimited verifiable credentials (VCs) per wallet. It has native iOS and Android SDKs, along with pre-integration with open-source wallets, including the EU Reference Wallet.

The Thales Luna HSM is at the core of the solution, ensuring a secure execution and storage environment for the Remote Secure Element (RSE). It provides authentication and secures data, identities and transactions. Ubiqu RSE is integrated directly into the HSM, allowing all cryptographic operations to be conducted within the certified, tamper-resistant hardware boundary, the companies explain.

“Remote HSMs and certified Remote Secure Elements are no longer niche technologies; they are becoming the backbone of Europe’s digital trust infrastructure,” says Boris Goranov, CEO at Ubiqu, which develops certified RSE technology.

The product is compliant with eIDAS High, WSCA/WSCD and Article 30 trust list requirements.

