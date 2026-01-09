FB pixel

Thales and Ubiqu collaborate on RSE for secure EU digital ID, wallet infrastructure

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Thales and Ubiqu collaborate on RSE for secure EU digital ID, wallet infrastructure
 

Thales has partnered with digital identity technology developer Ubiqu to create a joint secure storage product for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The product combines Ubiqu Remote Secure Element (RSE) with Thales’ Luna Network Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), creating a ready-to-deploy eIDAS High Remote Secure Element (RSE). It comes with post-quantum support and is built on FIPS 140-3 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ validated Thales Luna HSMs.

The joint product was first introduced in October last year in an attempt to offer an easier way to build a secure and certified wallet infrastructure.

Ubiqu RSEs are modified hardware security models hosted in data centers to enable secure access to devices through a PIN code.

Upcoming rules related to the EUDI Wallet requires EU member states, government authorities and Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) to deploy secure wallet infrastructures. Building such an infrastructure from scratch is complex, involving years of development and certification processes, the two companies point out.

“Through our collaboration with Ubiqu, we are accelerating the secure adoption of post-quantum-ready Digital ID solutions – empowering governments and service providers to comply with eIDAS 2.0 and scale confidently,” Todd Moore, vice president of Data Security Products at Thales, said at the time.

The product offers cryptographic key protection, certification, sovereign control and scalability by supporting virtually unlimited verifiable credentials (VCs) per wallet. It has native iOS and Android SDKs, along with pre-integration with open-source wallets, including the EU Reference Wallet.

The Thales Luna HSM is at the core of the solution, ensuring a secure execution and storage environment for the Remote Secure Element (RSE). It provides authentication and secures data, identities and transactions. Ubiqu RSE is integrated directly into the HSM, allowing all cryptographic operations to be conducted within the certified, tamper-resistant hardware boundary, the companies explain.

“Remote HSMs and certified Remote Secure Elements are no longer niche technologies; they are becoming the backbone of Europe’s digital trust infrastructure,” says Boris Goranov, CEO at Ubiqu, which develops certified RSE technology.

The product is compliant with eIDAS High, WSCA/WSCD and Article 30 trust list requirements.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Thailand suspected money-laundering scheme investigation pulls in World

The travails of World and Tools for Humanity in Thailand have taken a sinister turn, seemingly with little or no…

 

Testing age checks for Oz: Andrew Hammond of KJR talks trust on BU Podcast

It has been one month since Australia brought into effect its prohibition on social media for kids under 16. Initially…

 

DHS study suggests OFIQ value ‘extremely limited’ for its biometrics use cases

A study released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggests that the Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ) tool…

 

Facewatch FRT records twice as many UK retail alerts in 2025

Facial recognition technology is catching more repeat offenders in UK shops. A press release from London biometrics firm Facewatch says…

 

Biometric identity verification is adapting to AI: 5 leading providers share how

Businesses making decisions about what technology to use for identity verification face a set of daunting pressures, but the biometrics…

 

JP Morgan bullish on future of biometric payment adoption

JP Morgan is planning for a future with more biometric payments as its analysts say the technology has already become…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events