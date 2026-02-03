Australia said to grant US access to Australians’ biometric data

Following biometric data sharing agreements between the US, Chile and Ecuador, the Australian government reportedly has also agreed to provide the Trump administration and U.S. agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with direct access to Australians’ biometric information and identity documents.

According to reporting, the alleged arrangement is part of negotiations tied to the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and the Enhanced Border Security Partnership (EBSP) which requires participating countries to expand data sharing with U.S. authorities.

Under the agreement, U.S. agencies could potentially access a wide range of sensitive personal information, including names, alias spellings, dates of birth, passport and other identity document numbers, and biometric identifiers such as facial images and fingerprints, as well as criminal and immigration records.

If true, the arrangement would mark a shift in the scope of cross-border data access, potentially allowing an external government agency to query information held by Australian authorities without the typical mutual legal assistance protocols that govern international cooperation in law enforcement and border security.

However, as of the latest reporting there has been no formal, publicly released treaty text or official announcement from either the Australian government or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that confirms such an agreement has been signed, ratified, or implemented.

Australian government responses to inquiries about the issue have been general in nature, emphasizing that visa requirements and policies are determined by the sovereign countries issuing them without addressing the substance of EBSP negotiations or purported data access provisions.

The lack of transparency has drawn criticism from privacy advocates and political commentators who argue that any expansion of data access to foreign enforcement agencies should be publicly debated and subject to parliamentary oversight, given the privacy, civil liberties, and sovereignty implications of such an arrangement.

While the specific claims about ICE gaining direct access to Australian biometric databases remain unconfirmed by official sources, there are established mechanisms under which Australia and the U.S. share information in law enforcement and border security contexts.

One of the most referenced frameworks is the Visa Waiver Program, administered by DHS in coordination with the State Department.

The VWP allows citizens of participating countries, including Australia, to travel to the U.S. for short stays without a visa, subject to pre-travel screening through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

In late 2025, U.S. authorities proposed significant expansions to the information required for ESTA approval, including extended personal contact information, social media handles, and biometric data as part of efforts to enhance security vetting.

Another layer of cooperation exists within the Migration 5 framework, under which immigration authorities of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. collaborate.

Under protocols associated with Migration 5, personal and biometric data of travelers, migrants, and asylum seekers can be shared among the member countries to support visa processing and immigration integrity.

This sharing is structured, limited in scope, and focused on specific immigration and asylum contexts rather than unrestricted access to national identity databases.

Also, under the 2021 Australia–U.S. CLOUD Act Agreement, Australia and the U.S. enabled more streamlined access to electronic data for investigations of serious crimes such as terrorism and child abuse.

Under the CLOUD Act framework, each country’s designated authority can issue orders directly to communications service providers in the other country, subject to legal safeguards and oversight mechanisms designed to protect privacy and limit targeting of citizens of the partner country.

These official frameworks differ significantly from the claim that U.S. government agencies would have direct, carte-blanche access to Australian government biometric databases.

The existing arrangements are governed by legal agreements, defined protocols, judicial or administrative oversight, and often require case-by-case requests or specific conditions to be met.

