FB pixel

Billion Networks launches blockchain aid platform for Spanish Red Cross

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services  |  Uncategorized
Billion Networks launches blockchain aid platform for Spanish Red Cross
 

The Spanish Red Cross has partnered with Billions Network, a decentralized proof of personhood (PoP) solution from Privado ID, to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform for aid recipients which does not store any identifying information nor biometrics.

Created with the help of Barcelona-based technical infrastructure company Bloock, the RedChain platform is designed to provide financial transparency to donors and protect the identity of the aid recipients at the same time. Unlike some blockchain-based initiatives that rely on biometric identifiers or data collection, the new platform verifies outcomes without recording who received the aid, the organizations say in an announcement.

“People seeking assistance shouldn’t have to choose between getting help and protecting their privacy,” says Francisco López Romero, CTO at the Red Cross in Catalonia. “We designed this system so donors can verify their contributions made a real difference, and beneficiaries can access support without fear of being tracked, profiled, or stigmatized.”

Blockchain technology has become a popular tool in the humanitarian aid sector as it enables organizations to record transactions for transparency in near real time. However, projects such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Iris Scan Biometric Database and the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Building Blocks have been criticized for their lack of transparency and privacy considerations, especially when it comes to biometric data.

Even well-intentioned projects can be at risk of exposing vulnerable populations to surveillance, profiling and discrimination, the Red Cross notes. This is why RedChain serves only as a verification layer, anchoring cryptographic proofs of transactions without storing any identifying information. Beneficiary information, such as names, contact details and case records, remains off-chain in systems controlled by the aid group.

Through the program, recipients can receive digital aid credits to their personal mobile wallet, with no bank account needed. The credits can be spent at authorized local merchants through a QR code. The merchant cannot tell that the transaction is different from any other.

“What Creu Roja [Red Cross] built here is a credential system, not a surveillance system”, says Evin McMullen, CEO and co-founder of Billions Network. “Recipients hold proof of their eligibility in their own wallet. They present it when needed, reveal nothing else, and move on with their lives.”

Billions Network: Verification without biometrics

Billions Network was launched in early 2025, offering privacy-focused verification that relies on a smartphone and a passport, without biometrics. The firm’s preliminary deployments included tests with Deutsche Bank and HSBC, while the firm is also working with the government of India on identity verification for the Aadhaar system.

Soon after, it introduced a mobile app which allows identity verification through NFC scans of biometric passports or national ID cards and performs biometric liveness checks and cryptographic proofs using Privado ID’s KYC and infrastructure stack.

The company is dipping its toes into other areas. In a recent Biometric Update podcast, McMullen has made the case for using blockchains to make verifiable claims, such as the claim of age based on a passport.

For its project with the Spanish Red Cross, Billions Network worked with Bloock to develop aid credits as ERC-20 tokens deployed on Ethereum smart contracts. These tokens represent designated funds while maintaining holder anonymity. The system records only cryptographic hashes, timestamps, and integrity anchors on the public blockchain during transactions, storing actual spending records in private, off-chain databases.

According to the organizations, the architecture enables full reconstruction of the audit trail using on-chain proofs while keeping personal data confidential.

Billions Network CEO Evin McMullen has strong words for AI’s effect on the internet

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Türkiye’s digital government gateway surpasses 68m registered users

Türkiye’s electronic government gateway, e-Devlet Kapısı, now counts 68,193,133 registered users, reports Daily Sabah. From its launch in 2008 the…

 

Apple acquires facial expression, detection specialist, co-founder linked to Face ID

Apple has splashed out on an Israeli start-up that specializes in understanding “silent speech.” The iPhone maker has made one…

 

Guyana pilots biometric teacher attendance system ahead of nationwide rollout

There’s a biometric attendance pilot currently going on in some schools in Guyana, as the government is testing a system…

 

ICE’s facial recognition app is new, but the NEC tech behind it is well known

The revelation that the Mobile Fortify app used by ICE to identify suspected immigration procedure violators, and increasingly protestors, uses…

 

NIST develops playbook for online use cases of digital credentials in financial services

In conversations about the accuracy of biometric technologies, one acronym is almost certain to come up. Testing and benchmarking by…

 

Better Identity Coalition wants to provide U.S. with rules for verifiable credentials

The U.S. is seeing a rise in digital identity initiatives: 16 states have so far rolled out Mobile driver’s licenses…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events