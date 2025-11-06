FB pixel

IrisGuard’s iris biometrics to support Syrian refugees return under UNHCR agreement

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
IrisGuard’s iris biometrics to support Syrian refugees return under UNHCR agreement
 

IrisGuard and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will enable secure cash assistance for eligible Syrian refugees returning home after years in exile, using iris biometrics. The initiative is an extension of a partnership that began in 2012 during the early stages of the Syrian crisis.

The biometric solution uses IrisGuard’s EyeCloud platform, which has supported humanitarian aid delivery across Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt. The platform is integrated into UNHCR’s registration and financial service systems and has facilitated cash, in-kind, and food voucher programs with robust identity assurance. 

Refugees have accessed aid through ATMs, post offices, supermarkets and money exchangers without the need for cards, phones, PINs or physical documents. This ensures that only verified recipients receive assistance. 

Under the new agreement, the same iris recognition technology will be deployed to verify the identities of Syrian returnees eligible for financial support. This will allow families to receive aid directly and securely upon re-entering Syria, helping them to re-establish their lives.

“This partnership is deeply meaningful to us,” says IrisGuard’s Imad Malhas, founder and managing director. “From the day families were forced to leave Syria, we have been there to help protect what was rightfully theirs. To now serve them again as they return home, and to know our technology has accompanied and protected them full circle, is both humbling and profoundly satisfying.”

IrisGuard biometrics has assisted the activation of 1.8 million digital IDs in Jordan, where the country’s Sanad app provides access to government services. The country also embraces IrisGuard iris biometrics for a nationwide salary system in a partnership between the UK biometrics firm and Cairo Amman Bank (CAB) in Jordan. 

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Physical ID, private sector alternatives pitched to save UK digital identity plan

The UK government’s plans for a national identification scheme have so far focused largely on online processes carried out with…

 

Au10tix and international brands to reveal insights on AI fraud protections

Defending against fraud in the era of AI requires adaptive, predictive and collaborative technologies and approaches, like those used by…

 

Yoti confirms compliance for MyFace liveness tool with iBeta PAD retests

UK digital identity player Yoti has announced that its latest liveness detection tool, MyFace, has been re-tested by iBeta Quality…

 

Kyrgyzstan rolls out new biometric passports printed domestically

Kyrgyzstan has launched its new biometric passport. The 2025 passports are now being circulated and feature a fully redesigned appearance…

 

Ingenium and Southampton University launch biometric age assurance fellowship

England’s University of Southampton has posted a research opportunity in biometric “age verification,” partnering with Ingenium Biometric Laboratories to recruit…

 

US lawmakers call for FTC probe into Flock Safety over data security failures

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi are urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Flock Safety, saying…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS