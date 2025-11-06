IrisGuard’s iris biometrics to support Syrian refugees return under UNHCR agreement

IrisGuard and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will enable secure cash assistance for eligible Syrian refugees returning home after years in exile, using iris biometrics. The initiative is an extension of a partnership that began in 2012 during the early stages of the Syrian crisis.

The biometric solution uses IrisGuard’s EyeCloud platform, which has supported humanitarian aid delivery across Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt. The platform is integrated into UNHCR’s registration and financial service systems and has facilitated cash, in-kind, and food voucher programs with robust identity assurance.

Refugees have accessed aid through ATMs, post offices, supermarkets and money exchangers without the need for cards, phones, PINs or physical documents. This ensures that only verified recipients receive assistance.

Under the new agreement, the same iris recognition technology will be deployed to verify the identities of Syrian returnees eligible for financial support. This will allow families to receive aid directly and securely upon re-entering Syria, helping them to re-establish their lives.

“This partnership is deeply meaningful to us,” says IrisGuard’s Imad Malhas, founder and managing director. “From the day families were forced to leave Syria, we have been there to help protect what was rightfully theirs. To now serve them again as they return home, and to know our technology has accompanied and protected them full circle, is both humbling and profoundly satisfying.”

IrisGuard biometrics has assisted the activation of 1.8 million digital IDs in Jordan, where the country’s Sanad app provides access to government services. The country also embraces IrisGuard iris biometrics for a nationwide salary system in a partnership between the UK biometrics firm and Cairo Amman Bank (CAB) in Jordan.

