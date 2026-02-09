Burkina Faso expands connectivity and data infrastructure, digital public services

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Digital Transition, Posts and Electronic Communications, Dr Aminata Zerbo Sabané, says the ministry scored new points last year in efforts to strengthen the country’s digital transformation through initiatives that expanded digital connectivity, enhanced data hosting capacity and streamlined the delivery of digital public services.

The minister made these remarks recently after speaking about the achievements of her ministry to a government committee chaired by Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo, according to a government statement. The body was reviewing the performance targets of government ministries to see if they reached their set objectives of last year.

According to Sabané, her ministry recorded a 91 percent performance target of all activities earmarked for 2025, results which she said attracted felicitations from the Prime Minister.

Specifically, the minister mentioned that they expanded connectivity including telephone and internet services to an additional 370 localities across the country, oversaw the construction of two new modular data centers to enhance the country’s push towards digital sovereignty, as well as other infrastructure capable of fast-tracking Burkina Faso’s digital transformation journey.

She also explained efforts in the area of digital government, saying they continued the development or the setting up of 69 new digital platforms to facilitate access to digital public services.

In the area of digital inclusion, strides were also made as the government signed a partnership deal with the national postal service of the country for the construction of 20 ‘citizen houses’ over a five-year period. These houses, when constructed, will serve as physical access points where citizens can be assisted in using digital government services. They aim to bridge the digital divide by providing guidance and resources for interacting with digital government platforms.

“Beyond the figures, in 2025, we laid essential foundations for successfully achieving our country’s digital transformation, particularly in connectivity, data hosting, and digital services,” the minster is quoted as saying after addressing the committee.

In 2026, the minister disclosed that digital transformation efforts will intensify with a series of activities lined up. Among them, she mentioned plans for the expansion of connectivity to 750 more localities and the rollout of a dedicated system beginning with the cities of Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso to facilitate information-sharing among government institutions. Sabané said she also received instructions from the Prime Minister regarding the need to prioritize the adoption of home-made digital tools to streamline the public administration.

Burkina Faso recently launched the construction of a supervision center which the government said will help the country in protecting its digital infrastructure and preserve its digital sovereignty.

