Corsound AI, IngenID partnership unites biometric voice intelligence offerings

A new strategic partnership brings together IngenID, which provides voice biometric SaaS, and Corsound AI, a voice intelligence and identity verification firm. A release says the two companies will benefit from combining their complementary voice intelligence products – IngenID’s voice biometric authentication platform and Corsound AI’s real-time deepfake detection and voice-to-face matching technologies – to deliver enhanced fraud prevention and authentication solutions for financial services, enterprise and government organizations.

IngenID’s One Platform provides speaker verification with full GDPR compliance and advanced data protection. It benefits from an ongoing research collaboration with the University of Rochester’s Audio Information Research Lab (AIRLab).

With more than 200 AI patents, Tel Aviv-headquartered Corsound AI produces Voice-to-Face AI technology that enables voice-to-face matching, voice-to-face sketching and enhanced identity verification. Its deepfake detection product is designed to operate effectively in noisy environments and with low-quality audio, to combat the full scope of synthetic media attacks.

Per the release, customers across the financial services, enterprise and government sectors, will benefit from unified API integration, streamlined deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid configurations, and ongoing customer support.

“The rise of AI-generated deepfakes and increasingly sophisticated voice fraud demands a multi-layered defense strategy,” says Peter Soufleris, CEO of IngenID. “This partnership represents the future of voice security. By partnering with Corsound AI, we can deliver an advanced voice security solution that verifies legitimate users using proven biometric technology while detecting and preventing synthetic voice attacks in real time.”

Gal Haselkorn, CEO of Corsound AI, says “voice fraud is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with criminals leveraging AI to create convincing deepfakes that can bypass traditional security measures. Our partnership with IngenID brings together authenticated biometric verification and advanced synthetic voice detection, giving organizations greater confidence in the authenticity of every voice interaction while reducing risk and protecting against deepfakes and voice-based fraud.”

The combined product is available now through IngenID.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Corsound | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | IngenID | synthetic voice | voice biometrics