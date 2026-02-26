Dominican Republic ISO-aligned mDL to be publicly available March 2

FB pixel

Transit sector drivers asking why they're still waiting for promised digital service
| Joel R. McConvey
Mobile driver’s licenses for drivers in the Dominican Republic will soon be available, in what Dominican Today calls a major step in the modernization of the country’s transit document system. But the rollout has not been without snags, with delays causing frustration in the country’s transport sector.

Introduced by the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT), the new mobile driver license (mDL) aligns with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 international standard, strengthening document security, traceability and interoperability, as well as fraud protection with tools such as biometric verification, dynamic QR codes, public key infrastructure (PKI) and holographic elements.

A report says that INTRANT’s failure to initiate services for the public and private transport sector between February 23 and 26, as promised, has left dozens of users unable to complete their licensing procedures. INTRANT offices have been closed, with promises to reopen on March 2, 2026, when the new license becomes publicly available at no cost for drivers.

The launch is intended to come with a significant expansion of service coverage, with the number of consular offices authorized to issue and renew driver’s licenses increasing from 14 to 32.

INTRANT says the modernization will also allow the gradual integration of more than one million motorcyclists who currently lack licenses.

The agency has previously promised that it will retain control over the software and source code of the driver’s license system, without any foreign company having access to the national database. The Mobility ID consortium, which won the contract to provide the license system, is made up of four companies from the United States, Brazil, Panama, and the Dominican Republic: G.E.T Secuere ID Corp., Consorcio STC, S.A., Thomas Greg & Sons Gráfica e Serviços Indústria e Comércio, Importação e Exportação de Equipamentos LTDA, and Midas Dominicana S.A., respectively.

INTRANT says the savings incurred from deploying the new digital ID system will be put toward road safety programs.

