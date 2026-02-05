InterBio to issue additional 3.5M ABIS licenses for Indonesia’s national ID

InterBio has secured a contract to issue an additional 3.5 million Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) licences for Indonesia.

The licences were awarded through InterBio’s reseller partner PT Indonesia Comnets Plus (IconPlus) and carry a contract value of approximately IDR 9.6 billion (US$570,336).

They form part of Indonesia’s ongoing national ID enrolment program, which relies on biometric deduplication to ensure the integrity of citizen records. PT International Biometrics Indonesia (InterBio) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based TOTM Technologies.

“The issuance of this additional ABIS license underscores our partners’ continued confidence in InterBio’s technical capabilities and consistent delivery track record,” says Pierre Prunier, executive director of TOTM Technologies.

“We remain committed to supporting the rollout of biometric identification systems across Indonesia, while executing our contractual obligations with discipline, accountability, and a strong focus on delivery.”

At the start of 2026, it was announced that a contract with a consortium that includes InterBio — to provide technical support for Indonesia’s national digital identity infrastructure — had been renewed. The agreement continues a pattern in place since 2017.

The Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil) at the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the latest contract, valued at approximately IDR79.1 billion (US$6.08 million), which covers a 12-month period.

TOTM Technologies has a track record in deploying and maintaining large-scale biometric identification systems. Its multimodal biometric platforms have consistently ranked among the top performers in National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmarks.

The Group has also developed sector-specific platforms such as the Maritime Cloud Platform (MCP), designed to support digital identity, access control and operational requirements in the maritime industry. Indonesia’s continued investment in ABIS licences highlights the growing importance of biometric deduplication in national identity programmes.

ABIS | biometrics | deduplication | digital ID infrastructure | Indonesia | InterBio | national ID | Totm Technologies