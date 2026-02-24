FB pixel

Nigeria explores avenues for digital trust collaboration with Trust Stamp

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Nigeria explores avenues for digital trust collaboration with Trust Stamp
 

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) recently held discussions with officials of Trust Stamp to examine the possibilities of establishing government-level collaboration on building a solid digital trust framework for the country.

In a news release, Trust Stamp described the discussions which took place recently in Abuja as “strategic.”  According to the company, NITDA expressed interest in its AI-powered proprietary biometric tokenization technology, which is also being used by a mobile telecommunications company in the country for SIM swap fraud prevention. Nigeria’s neighbor Ghana is also working with Trust Stamp for tokenized digital ID infrastructure.

Speaking during the Abuja meeting, NITDA Director General Abdullahi Kashifu Inuwa, stated that for Nigeria to attain its goals of a trillion dollar digital economy by 2030, digital trust must be fully in the picture. Such a framework, the official said, will guarantee the safety and security of personal data of citizens participating in the digital economy.

“Trust remains a critical foundation for the growth of the digital economy. Building trust in digital platforms and services is key to accelerating adoption and unlocking opportunities across sectors,” Inuwa said.

He recalled NITDA’s mandate, saying it is to help the government put in place what he called a “supportive regulatory and policy framework” to facilitate secure identity verification with advanced tools by small and medium-sized enterprises that form a great part of the national digital economy.

Also speaking during the meeting, the Vice President of Trust Stamp, Jonathan Pasha, said the company was open to collaborate with the Nigerian government, and to support its ongoing digital transformation. He spoke about his company’s digital trust expertise explaining how useful it is for advanced identity verification, fraud prevention, and even financial inclusion.

As a follow-up on the discussions, both parties agreed to pursue technical consultation-+s in order to draw a clear plan for concrete collaboration.

NITDA is at the forefront of Nigerian’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) implementation. Last year, it published draft technical standards for the initiative, requesting inputs from the public.

The agency is also leading a digital literacy initiative which seeks to reach a 95 percent target by 2030.

Among other groups of persons, the initiative targets civil servants and intends to equip them with the necessary digital skills needed for a more effective service delivery.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members are supporting the digital literary drive, and some of them where recently rewarded with cash and digital devices for their outstanding contributions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ICE to outsource decisions about what surveillance tools to buy next

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to hand a private contractor the keys to its surveillance future, outsourcing the…

 

Metalenz unveils Polar 3D for ‘richer digital identity’ on smartphones, laptops

Metalenz has unveiled Polar 3D, a new imaging capability that builds on its existing Polar ID facial authentication platform. The…

 

Kenya streamlines access to legal and digital identity

There’s approbation in some quarters in Kenya following the assent by President William Ruto to a draft legislation that will…

 

1M age verifications for Russian digital ID app Max

Russians have verified their age more than 1 million times using the state-backed “super app” Max, which includes a digital…

 

Audit finds spending and governance failures in Malaysia’s MyDigital ID

Security, trust and transparency are often cited as benchmark standards for a national digital identity system. An audit report of…

 

LexisNexis unveils patient IDM platform with biometric verification, document authentication

LexisNexis has announced the launch of an AI-powered identity platform to streamline the patient management journey. The company release notes…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS