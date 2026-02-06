OCR Studio expands product functionality, partnerships in 2025

OCR Studio, which develops optical character recognition systems, has released a summary of its 2025 results. The year saw the company expand its technologies across platforms and industries and strengthen its presence internationally, according to a release.

An update of all of the company’s flagship AI systems adapted them for web environments using WebAssembly technology, eliminating the need to install applications and plugins. Recognition of ID documents, machine-readable objects and bank cards launched in all major browsers, including Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

The firm followed by releasing two AI toolsets, one designed for in-browser age verification via ID document, targeting compliance with the UK’s Online Safety Act; the other for conducting on-device KYC across any platform.

OCR Studio expanded functionality of its core products OCR MRZ-scan and OCR ID-scan, and launched Industrial OCR, a line built for harsh environments such as factories, warehouses and shipping yards, and challenging weather conditions like rain, snow or fog.

The firm launched an active webinar program exploring topics like omnichannel ID scanning system, private age verification, multi-level passport scanning and OCR for logistics and industrial application.

And it strengthened its partner network in 2025 by signing technical cooperation agreements with GKD Global, a document clearing service provider, and ZeusTech, a leading Greek provider of digital solutions for tourism.

