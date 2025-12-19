FB pixel

OCR Studio ready for new ICAO/ISO MRZ format

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
OCR Studio ready for new ICAO/ISO MRZ format
 

Document recognition technology developer OCR Studio has confirmed support for next-generation ICAO/ISO machine-readable zone (MRZ) format in identity documents.

The Dubai-headquartered optical character recognition firm notes that its system correctly handles IDs that follow the current  International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Doc 9303 specification, endorsed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as ISO Standard 7501. It also supports IDs that comply with the new standard once it is officially adopted.

The next-generation MRZ represents a significant revision of the ICAO Doc 9303 specifications: It introduces an expanded system of document codes to help classify ordinary, diplomatic, service, temporary and emergency passports more quickly.

It also strengthens printing requirements for MRZs, updates rules for generating digital MRZ analogues for mobile IDs and raises consistency requirements between the visual inspection zone and the machine-readable zone.

The transition to the new standards will not happen overnight. This means that service providers must be able to correctly process both legacy and new-generation passports.

The dual support enables financial companies, telecom operators, government agencies, and other regulated businesses to offer stable Know Your Customer (KYC) and border control services throughout the transition period, OCR Studio says in a release.

The company’s ID scanning product supports more than 4,000 document templates, including passports and ID cards from over 250 countries and territories.

OCR Studio has also announced that it has adapted three of its flagship technologies, OCR MRZ-scan, OCR CODE-scan and OCR BANK-scan, for web environments. This means that the software can read machine-readable zones in ID documents, barcodes, and payment card numbers directly on a website without installing apps or plugins. The recognition can be performed using a mobile phone’s camera.

OCR CODE-scan is able to read 2D and 1D barcodes from any surface, while the OCR BANK-scan enables instant scanning of credit and debit cards. The update was introduced to streamline conversion rates for clients and expand their product availability, the company says in a release.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US State AGs target social media, porn platforms over kids’ online safety compliance

It’s the week before Chtistmas, and all through the States, the lawsuits are flying like tossed dinner plates. Indiana Attorney…

 

ICE’s contracting trail shows the rise of automated immigration enforcement

The revelation by 404 Media that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) quietly contracted with a company advertising “bounty hunter AI…

 

Chatbots to assume active role in government operations 

Nonetheless, the UK government chabot is being pitched as a “core part of the work GDS is doing to create…

 

UK rights committee questions police use of FRT on children, bias report

The UK Joint Committee on Human Rights has posed a series of questions to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about police…

 

Microblink upgrades IDV software suite to fight AI fraud

Microblink is adding new features to its anti-fraud and identity verification software in order to resist the stream of deepfakes,…

 

Dallas police plan most expansive local facial recognition program in US

Dallas Police are considering expanding their use of Clearview AI’s facial recognition to less-serious crimes like trespassing and package theft….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events