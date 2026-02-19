OCR updates ID document authentication toolkit, targets online age verification

The rise of identity document fraud is prompting companies such as OCR Studio to develop new solutions, while issues such as organized cargo theft are driving their adoption, according to IDScan.

Optical character recognition developer OCR Studio has upgraded its identity document authentication platform by adding new layers of authenticity checks.

The OCR ID-verify system can now detect a broader range of document forgeries with substituted fields and photos, masked data blocks, composited image fragments and injected foreign elements. It includes new printing techniques and font controls, image quality analysis, and improved digital image tampering detection.

One of the most important use cases for OCR ID-verify is online age verification, according to the firm. The updated product will be demonstrated at this year’s MWC Barcelona.

Last year, the company also upgraded its OCR MRZ-scan and OCR ID-scan products and released Industrial OCR, a line built to endure harsh environments and conditions.

ID fraud rising in logistics industry, says IDScan

ID fraud attempts in the cargo and logistics industry are rising, according to U.S.-based identity verification platform IDScan.

In 2023, the company recorded 0.53 percent of fraud attempts, which rose to 1.66 percent in 2024 and to 2.15 percent in 2025. The second quarter of last year marked the worst on record, with fraud attempts jumping 75 percent above the historical average, according to the firm’s 2026 Cargo and Logistics ID Fraud Report.

The data is based on over 1 million identity verification transactions recorded during manufacturing, transport and warehousing operations across North America.

Although fraud percentages seem low, IDScan warns that weak or inconsistent identity screening could leave facilities exposed to theft, cargo diversion and wider operational disruption.

The industry’s reliance on temporary workers and rapid hiring is leaving a gap in vetting and oversight, opening the door for organized cargo theft. Although the demand for logistics service is rising with the explosion of e-commerce, the U.S. still lacks a unified federal tracking framework.

“As fraudsters become more organised and opportunistic, particularly during seasonal hiring peaks and high-volume shipping periods, logistics operators must strengthen identity verification processes to protect assets, staff, and customers,” says Jimmy Roussel, CEO of IDScan.

In its last year’s report on identity fraud, IDScan noted that synthetic identities, deepfake images and digital documentation are driving its rise.

iValt presents biometric verification for document security

Identity verification firm iValt has released a beta version of document protection software DocuID, which relies on the firm’s identity platform and other checks to grant access to documents.​

The software verifies the user opening the document through biometric identification. It also checks the device they are using, their location and the time of access to verify no unauthorized party can access the document. Access to the document can be revoked instantly.

Stolen and manipulated ID documents are being sold in bulk over the dark web, providing one of the supply channels for the global document fraud epidemic.

“For the first time, document owners can verify the real human accessing their files, not just a credential or a device,” says Baldev Krishan, iValt co-founder and CEO. “Additionally, users can be sure that files are only accessible to the intended recipients, even if those documents are forwarded or copied.”

DocuID works with Microsoft 365 and Office files, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDFs.

