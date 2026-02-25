Pakistan embeds QR codes, expands biometrics in national ID system

The Pakistan government has approved amendments to the National Identity Card Rules 2002 and the Pakistan Origin Card Rules 2002 that introduce QR-based verification, stronger anti-fraud controls and greater biometric recognition into the country’s identity framework.

A pivotal change is the statutory inclusion of QR codes as a defined security and verification feature. The rules now recognize QR codes as secure, machine-readable barcodes capable of encoding identity data for instant verification. This paves the way for formal integration of QR codes on identity cards.

The amendments also allow NADRA to adopt “any other technological feature” in place of the current microchip, according to the authority, giving it the leeway to integrate future authentication technologies without additional legal revisions.

The QR-enabled system is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s digital ID ecosystem by supporting interoperability through the National Data Exchange Layer. Front-end scanning allows rapid validation of identity attributes at service points, while back-end systems can confirm authenticity and card status through trusted exchanges.

Officials say this will improve speed, transparency and consistency in identity checks across government agencies and regulated sectors, while reducing risks of counterfeiting and impersonation.

The reforms also clarify that when an identity card is suspended, all associated verification and authentication services are immediately disabled. This closes a loophole that allowed suspended cards to be used in digital systems.

Biometric scope explicitly recognizes fingerprints and iris biometric scans, with the rules now allowing this multi-modal biometric assurance.

Citizen facilitation measures include lifetime-valid smart identity cards for residents and non-resident citizens aged 60 and above, marked with a senior citizen logo to eliminate the need for renewals. The rules also standardize geographic identity by requiring cards issued to residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to carry the inscription “Resident of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.”

Updated specimen formats for multiple categories — including resident citizens, overseas Pakistanis, child registration certificates, persons with disabilities, and organ donors — now incorporate QR codes and enhanced security layouts.

Pakistan also introduced a temporary facility enabling citizens to obtain computerized national identity cards (CNICs), without presenting a computerized birth certificate, as a measure to reach underserved groups.

NADRA concludes first Bug Bounty Challenge

NADRA has completed its first nationwide Bug Bounty Challenge, a cybersecurity initiative designed to reinforce the resilience of digital identity infrastructure.

The program launched last month under the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative and concluded with a ceremony at NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad. The challenge was designed to identify vulnerabilities in NADRA’s systems through responsible disclosure and advanced security testing.

At the final ceremony, UET Lahore (Faisalabad Campus) was awarded first place, while Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology secured second. Teams from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and International Islamic University Islamabad received consolation prizes.

Dr. Monis Akhlaq, NADRA’s Chief Information Security Officer, said the Bug Bounty Challenge represents a new approach to engaging cybersecurity talent. “Beyond awards, the challenge built confidence and capability. It encouraged a shared sense of national responsibility among emerging cybersecurity professionals,” he said, according to a NADRA release.

Organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Pakistan Digital Authority, and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT), the competition drew 27 teams and 88 participants from universities across the country.

Regional rounds were hosted at leading institutions including Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, and NED University Karachi. In total 27 partner universities participated.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | identity verification | NADRA | national ID | Pakistan | QR code