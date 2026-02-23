Pakistan opens alternative national ID registration path to reach remaining 1.7%

Pakistan has introduced a temporary facility enabling citizens to obtain computerized national identity cards (CNICs) without presenting a computerized birth certificate.

The requirement has long stalled registration in districts with weak civil birth records. The measure is overseen by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and is effective until December 31, reports Pro Pakistani.

The initiative is aimed at closing persistent gaps in national identity coverage, particularly among women. Although NADRA has registered 98.3 percent of the adult population, about 1.7 percent remain outside the system.

A decade-long review of registration data conducted with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the Election Commission and national commissions on women and child rights identified the birth certificate requirement as a major barrier.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed NADRA to implement a lawful solution, which the Authority Board has now approved. Applicants will undergo strict verification. This includes biometric confirmation from close family members, with additional documentation required depending on marital status and gender.

Married women aged 18 and above are required to present a valid marriage certificate, one parent’s computerized identity card, their husband’s identity card, and undergo biometric verification by both the parent and the husband.

Unmarried women of the same age must provide a parent’s computerized identity card along with biometric verification from that parent. Men over the age of 24 must demonstrate that at least one parent holds a computerized identity card and that at least one sibling is registered, in addition to completing biometric verification with one parent.

Non-smart CNICs will be issued free of charge with parentage, date of birth and place of birth permanently fixed after registration.

Pakistan’s expanding biometric database, digital services

NADRA’s 2025 annual performance report shows near-universal coverage, with 227 million citizens registered — 52 percent men and 48 percent women, reports Radio Pakistan.

However, 31.9 million births registered to union councils (Pakistan’s smallest elected local government) have not yet been added to NADRA’s central database.

The biometric database now contains facial records of 170 million people, iris scans of seven million people, and almost 1.64 billion fingerprints. In 2025 alone, 445 million biometric verifications were processed. Female registration rose eight percent, while child registration surged 11 percent, supported by the rollout of biometric child certificates for children as young as three.

The authority expanded its reach with 938 registration centers, 231 mobile vans (including 33 satellite-equipped units for remote areas), and six overseas counters.

The Pak ID mobile app was downloaded more than 12 million times and now handles 15 percent of NADRA’s workload, reducing reliance on physical centers. NADRA also launched “Nishan Pakistan,” a secure digital verification portal enabling banks, telecoms and financial institutions to authenticate identities online.

Officials say the initiative, part of the Digital Economy Enhancement Project, will accelerate service delivery and reduce paperwork, aligning with Pakistan’s vision of technology-driven public services. NADRA upgraded the Pak ID app last year to include biometric login to strengthen digital ID security.

With nearly 97 percent of the population now included in the registration system, NADRA acknowledges that further efforts are needed to improve coverage among women and children in underserved regions.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | birth registration | digital ID | identity management | NADRA | national ID | Pak ID | Pakistan