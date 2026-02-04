Signicat integrates NFC identity document scanning with Zenoo orchestration platform

Signicat’s ReadID technology for identity verification based on NFC scans is now available on no-code customer onboarding and compliance orchestration platform Zenoo’s marketplace. The integration gives businesses in the EU an easy way to implement chip-scanning for biometric passports and other identity documents, which is a requirement of the incoming Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR).

The EU’s new AMLR is scheduled to take full force in July, 2027.

Signicat notes in its announcement that European businesses are under pressure to meet mounting expectations in both security and user experience. The company’s recent “The Battle in the Dark” report shows up to 22 percent of company revenue can be put at risk between digital identity fraud and measures to prevent it.

The cryptographic proof of ID document authenticity supplied by ReadID gives those businesses a way to block forgeries and manipulations carried out with generative AI with a quick NFC scan.

“Our clients and partners across both established and newly regulated industries are deliberately choosing lower-friction onboarding without compromising security,” says Zenoo VP Partnerships Jonnie Davis. “By making ReadID available in their customer journeys, Zenoo clients can further reduce fraud, improve compliance, and capture highly accurate KYC data. Instantly delivering AML-grade identity assurance in a no-code, digital experience customers now expect.”

Zenoo’s multi-vendor, self-service orchestration platform now offers the necessary security for AMLR compliance without a speed trade-off, according to the announcement. And for Signicat, the deal expands its market reach into new verticals like gaming and luxury ecommerce.

Zenoo integrated onboarding technologies from Sumsub and Trinsic last year to expand the identity verification options for financial institutions and acceptance of digital IDs on its platform.

“For a long time, government-grade identity verification was only accessible to the largest companies,” says James Brodhurst, partnerships manager at Signicat. “We’re changing that by making it simple for any regulated business on Zenoo’s Marketplace to instantly deploy the best defence available.”

Signicat won a contract near the close of 2025 to supply digital ID wallets and mDLs for Denmark, with ReadID a core component of the technology it is providing.

