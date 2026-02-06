Sint Maarten seeks digital ID for government transformation with World Bank backing

Sint Maarten has published a tender for its government digitalization program, which includes digital identity, electronic signature and a single sign-on platform (SSO).​

The Caribbean island nation, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, issued a request for bids on Monday, inviting potential suppliers to submit their offers by March 16, 2026.

The initiative, known as the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), was developed by the country’s National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and is funded by the World Bank. The international organization has been helping rebuild the island’s infrastructure after devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, which caused damage and losses in the amount of $2.73 billion.

The World Bank has previously participated in restoring Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), which introduced new biometric-based traveler processing technology from Vision-Box as part of the renovations.

The new procurement will be completed in line with the World Bank’s regulation for Investment Project Financing (IPF) borrowers, according to the tender documents.

Eligible bidders will be required to develop and implement the digital ID, digital signature and SSO solutions according to the Technical Design Documentation already produced by the government of Sint Maarten. Work includes procuring, installing, and configuring hardware, software, and licenses, as well as securing hosting services or installing equipment in local datacenters.

The contractor must produce extensive documentation, including administration manuals, operational procedures, API and SDK documentation, user guides, FAQs and complete architecture descriptions of the developed systems.

Additional requirements include providing technological expertise and transferring knowledge related to governing the digital ID infrastructure.

Caribbean | digital government | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | electronic-signature | single sign-on | Sint Maarten | tender | World Bank