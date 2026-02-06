FB pixel

Sint Maarten seeks digital ID for government transformation with World Bank backing

Tender includes digital identity, signatures and SSO
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Sint Maarten seeks digital ID for government transformation with World Bank backing
 

Sint Maarten has published a tender for its government digitalization program, which includes digital identity, electronic signature and a single sign-on platform (SSO).​

The Caribbean island nation, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, issued a request for bids on Monday, inviting potential suppliers to submit their offers by March 16, 2026.

The initiative, known as the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), was developed by the country’s National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and is funded by the World Bank. The international organization has been helping rebuild the island’s infrastructure after devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, which caused damage and losses in the amount of $2.73 billion.

The World Bank has previously participated in restoring Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), which introduced new biometric-based traveler processing technology from Vision-Box as part of the renovations.

The new procurement will be completed in line with the World Bank’s regulation for Investment Project Financing (IPF) borrowers, according to the tender documents.

Eligible bidders will be required to develop and implement the digital ID, digital signature and SSO solutions according to the Technical Design Documentation already produced by the government of Sint Maarten. Work includes procuring, installing, and configuring hardware, software, and licenses, as well as securing hosting services or installing equipment in local datacenters.

The contractor must produce extensive documentation, including administration manuals, operational procedures, API and SDK documentation, user guides, FAQs and complete architecture descriptions of the developed systems.

Additional requirements include providing technological expertise and transferring knowledge related to governing the digital ID infrastructure.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

FBI launches operation Winter Shield to strengthen cyber defenses nationwide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this week announced the launch of Operation Winter Shield, a new cybersecurity initiative aimed…

 

Veriff acquires Estonian KYB firm Vespia to transition from IDV to full trust platform

Veriff has acquired know your business (KYB) provider Vespia, a fellow Estonia-based company, as part of a strategy to expand…

 

‘One-click’ KYB startup Duna picks up investment from Alphabet growth fund

European business identity startup Duna has completed a 30 million euros (US$35.4 million) series A funding round led by Alphabet’s…

 

TSA says new ConfirmID system boosts REAL ID use at airports

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says early results from the rollout of its new alternative identity verification system show a…

 

Lebanon obtains World Bank funding to boost delivery of digital public services

The Lebanese government has secured $150 million from the World Bank to implement the Lebanon Digital Acceleration Project (LDAP), an…

 

Massive data leak exposes over eight billion Chinese to ID theft risk

New information regarding a data leak incident that occurred last year in China reveals that an unsecured Elasticsearch cluster exposed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS