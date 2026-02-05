FB pixel

SMBC Nikko Securities deploys Fujitsu Passkey Authentication for online trading

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
SMBC Nikko Securities deploys Fujitsu Passkey Authentication for online trading
 
  1. SMBC Nikko Securities will adopt Fujitsu’s passkey authentication service, based on the FIDO2 standard, for its online trading platforms and other web services.

The rollout is intended to reduce the risk of account hijacking and unauthorized access. The system uses biometric authentication and PIN codes to offer stronger protection against phishing-prone passwords and conventional two-factor authentication.

Customers will be able to log in to trading websites and apps without entering passwords, a two-pronged move to improve both security and convenience. Fujitsu’s passkey service is part of its Identity and Access Management portfolio under the Uvance business model.

The cloud-based approach allowed SMBC Nikko Securities to implement the service in about five months. The company plans to extend the technology to additional online services in the future.

The authentication method relies on public-key cryptography, ensuring biometric data remains on users’ devices and is not transmitted externally. Fujitsu said it intends to promote wider adoption of biometric authentication across SMBC Nikko Securities’ services and to offer the technology to other financial institutions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ElevenLabs raises $500M to globally scale enterprise voice AI agent adoption

The commercial potential of agentic AI in the enterprise has prompted a $500 million series D funding round for ElevenLabs…

 

Biometric ticketing startup spun off from Innovatrics strikes distribution deal

Global ticketing technology company Nuweb Group has struck a strategic partnership with Prague-based TruCrowd to bring facial recognition to more…

 

Portugal digital business wallet aims to simplify administration for companies

Portugal has become the first EU nation to introduce a version of the European Business Wallet (EWB) for companies. A…

 

Match Group extends FaceTec liveness to Hinge, adds age verification for UK, Oz users

Online dating application Hinge now requires new and existing users in the UK and Australia to undergo facial age estimation…

 

Palm biometrics gain ground in healthcare, payments and blockchain

Palm-based biometrics may have had a setback but real-world deployment remains ongoing. In Hong Kong, clinics are adopting palm verification…

 

NetChoice back in appeals court over injunction on Mississippi age assurance law

Mississippi is currently home to one of the nation’s most contentious legal battles over age assurance legislation, and it shows…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events