SMBC Nikko Securities deploys Fujitsu Passkey Authentication for online trading

SMBC Nikko Securities will adopt Fujitsu’s passkey authentication service, based on the FIDO2 standard, for its online trading platforms and other web services.

The rollout is intended to reduce the risk of account hijacking and unauthorized access. The system uses biometric authentication and PIN codes to offer stronger protection against phishing-prone passwords and conventional two-factor authentication.

Customers will be able to log in to trading websites and apps without entering passwords, a two-pronged move to improve both security and convenience. Fujitsu’s passkey service is part of its Identity and Access Management portfolio under the Uvance business model.

The cloud-based approach allowed SMBC Nikko Securities to implement the service in about five months. The company plans to extend the technology to additional online services in the future.

The authentication method relies on public-key cryptography, ensuring biometric data remains on users’ devices and is not transmitted externally. Fujitsu said it intends to promote wider adoption of biometric authentication across SMBC Nikko Securities’ services and to offer the technology to other financial institutions.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | FIDO2 | Fujitsu | passkeys | passwordless authentication | two-factor authentication