Biometric IDV helps secure enterprise identity workflow

Enterprises are facing rising threats from deepfakes and synthetic identities, from attackers posing as employees to fake job seekers. Companies including Nametag and Persona are developing new technologies and products to secure the enterprise identity workflow.

2 Nametag patents protect against enterprise deepfake workforce fraud

Nametag has been issued two U.S. patents related to human identity verification: the first relates to a technology that helps associate a verified person with the correct account within enterprise identity systems, while the second allows previously verified individuals to confirm their identity again using only a selfie.

​Both patents, listed under 12,561,418 and 12,562,904, have a role in defending against deepfakes and synthetic identities. The technologies are used in Nametag’s Deepfake Defense identity assurance engine, which relies on biometrics, cryptography, AI analysis, and more to detect and block sophisticated attacks.

The tool is designed to help organizations confirm the right person is accessing their systems. Enterprises have previously focused on verifying credentials and devices. Attackers, however, are increasingly managing to convince organizations that they are legitimate employees.

“Generative AI is making impersonation dramatically easier,” says Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Organizations can no longer assume that someone who appears to be an employee actually is one.”

Nametag says its technology also helps confirm a person’s identity outside of normal authentication processes, such as when resetting multi-factor authentication (MFA). The company’s Selfie Chaining feature can help individuals verify their identity again in just seconds.

The U.S.-based company has already integrated its Deepfake Defense tool and ID verification into other products, including those from identity and access management (IAM) provider Beyond Identity.

Another big win for the firm has been a deal with the Indian Aadhaar, one of the world’s most widely adopted digital identity systems. Nametag announced last year that it was bringing its eID verification system and deepfake detection tools to Aadhaar through a licensed third-party provider authorized under Indian regulations.

Persona’s biometric candidate verification tools streamlines employee onboarding

Enterprises are not just threatened by attackers posing as employees; fake candidates and AI-generated resumes have been flooding recruitment teams, inspiring identity platform Persona to launch a new tool designed for future employee onboarding.

The company’s new candidate verification product plugs directly into existing applicant tracking systems, including Greenhouse, Ashby, and Workday, and prompts candidates to confirm their identity via government ID and selfie at three points in the hiring process: initial screening, before key interviews, and at the offer stage.

Unlike one-off verification tools, Persona’s system carries a candidate’s confirmed identity forward into onboarding, IT provisioning, and ongoing authentication,bridging a gap between HR and IT that the company says most competitors leave open.

For candidates, the check takes seconds on mobile. Suspicious sessions get flagged for human review without slowing down legitimate applicants.

The tool is part of Persona’s broader workforce identity suite, available across more than 200 countries. Persona has been working with gig working platforms such as TaskRabbit, GetYourGuide, Fiverr and Lyft.

Last year, Persona announced a partnership with background screening platform Yardstik to create an integrated product that can help organizations verify workers. The tool brings together identity verification with screening products such as criminal and MVR Driving Records checks, drug screening and more.

Article Topics

access management | AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | identity verification | NameTag | onboarding | patents | Persona | selfie biometrics