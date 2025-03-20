Beyond Identity integrates Nametag ID verification to enhance deepfake defense

Identity and access management (IAM) provider Beyond Identity and identity verification firm Nametag are partnering on a deepfake defense and ID verification product that aims to address critical enterprise security challenges related to multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO).

A release says that, by integrating Nametag’s Deepfake Defense identity verification engine into Beyond Identity’s secure access platform, the companies will protect the entire user lifecycle against what Aaron Painter, CEO at Nametag, calls “global deepfake pandemic that’s spreading ransomware and disinformation.”

Nametag’s Deepfake Defense tool leverages the trademarked Cryptographic Attestation, Adaptive Document Verification and Spatial Selfie technologies. It blocks digital injection attacks, prevents ID presentation attacks using proprietary AI models and device telemetry, and confirms human likeness, liveness and presence by mapping a user’s 3D selfie to their 2-dimensional ID photo.

For Beyond Identity, the integration will enable seamless credential provisioning, using Nametag ID verification to validate the authenticity of new workforce users and protecting first-time Beyond Identity passkey enrollment. Secure Account Recovery will allow users to reset their own Beyond Identity passkeys after completing Nametag identity verification.

Painter says the partnership “marks a significant step forward in redefining enterprise access management. As enterprises increasingly move toward passwordless authentication, it is becoming crucial to integrate high-assurance identity verification throughout the user journey.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Beyond Identity, who demonstrate visionary leadership in identity and access management, to deliver a security-first IAM platform with Nametag identity verification at the core.”

Jasson Casey, CEO at Beyond Identity, says that “only Nametag’s identity verification technology delivers the level of identity assurance we look for to strengthen our platform in the age of generative AI and deepfake impersonation. This partnership will deliver the world’s first complete IAM solution to fully safeguard enterprises against current and emerging identity threats.”

In 2024, Beyond Identity joined a working group to begin establishing a new identity security standard, the Interoperability Profile for Secure Identity in the Enterprise (IPSIE). That group also includes Okta, which has its own identity security partnership with Nametag.

Article Topics

Beyond Identity | deepfake detection | digital identity | enterprise | identity access management (IAM) | identity verification | NameTag | passwordless authentication | single sign-on