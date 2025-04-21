Nametag integrates with Aadhaar, enabling selfie verification for 1B in India

Nametag has launched a major integration with Aadhaar, enabling the more than one billion users of India’s digital identity system to perform identity verification with digital ID.

A release from the Seattle-headquartered firm says what it calls the Adaptive e-ID Verification system will also bring its deepfake detection tools to Aadhaar, which is one of the world’s most widely adopted digital identity systems; Nametag notes that, as of July 2022, more than 99.9 percent of Indian adults had an Aadhaar ID number.

The firm’s ID verification works by comparing live selfie biometrics with a trusted profile photo registered with Aadhaar, eliminating the need for physical ID document capture. Users enter their Aadhaar number, validate a one-time passcode (OTP) sent to their Aadhaar-linked phone number, and complete a biometric likeness check with liveness detection, branded by Nametag as a “Spatial Selfie check.”

Per the release, the integration marks “the first time a digital ID system as widely adopted as Aadhaar has been paired with Deepfake Defense identity verification, enabling organizations to verify employees and customers in India with unmatched speed and trust.”

“The launch of Adaptive e-ID Verification with Aadhaar underscores Nametag’s commitment to continuous innovation in identity verification,” says Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “By integrating with Aadhaar, we’re enabling organizations to deliver a more secure, seamless, and locally relevant verification experience for users in India.”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which maintains the Aadhaar system, recently received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in the Innovation category, recognizing its face authentication modality.

