Entries open for IJCB 2026 competition on ID card and passport forgery

The competition on document forgery detection on ID-Card and Passport (PAD-ID Card 2026) will be held for the third time during the upcoming International Joint Conference of Biometrics.

“Today, this competition is one of the most challenging and independent evaluations across cross-datasets that allows us to assess the state-of-the-art,” co-organizer Juan Tapia of Hochschule Darmstadt says in a LinkedIn post.

The other organizers are affiliated with Hochschule Darmstadt, Fraunhofer IGD and Facephi.

The number of attacks on selfie biometrics systems using machine readable travel documents (MRTDs) is increasing, with fake IDs used to impersonate another person. Yet the number of images available for model training and testing is limited by privacy considerations.

The result is that many selfie biometrics models are over-trained on the same data, making them poor at generalizing beyond the examples they see.

PAD-ID Card 2026 will provide an independent assessment of the state of the art in presentation attack detection (PAD) algorithms for ID cards and passports, and an evaluation protocol for examining ID document attacks and bona fide images that researchers can use after the competition.

Registration is currently open for tracks one and two, and the deadline for evaluation is May 19. Registration is open to companies and universities through the PAD-ID Card 2026 website.

IJCB 2026 will be held September 1 to 4 in Rome, Italy.

