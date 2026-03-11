FPC launches programmable biometric platform for secure devices and IoT

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has unveiled the FPC AllKey Software Platform, a fully integrated biometric solution that allows customers to build and run their own applications directly on AllKey devices, secured by FPC’s fingerprint authentication technology.

As demand grows for secure, user‑friendly authentication, FPC sees AllKey as a way to tap into long‑term structural growth beyond smartphones. “Launching the AllKey Software Platform is a natural next step in FPC’s strategy to broaden our offering and capture more value in the authentication chain,” says Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC.

Developed entirely in‑house, the AllKey Software Platform combines FPC’s fingerprint technology with a secure microcontroller environment, enabling manufacturers to build complete products using a single solution.

This reduces development complexity, cost and time to market. Target applications include secure PC login keys, USB authenticators, access control systems, industrial interfaces and connected IoT devices.

The platform incorporates enterprise‑grade embedded security features such as TrustZone and a secure boot chain, and is supported by an accessible software development kit to accelerate product development and customization. FPC says this combination makes AllKey attractive to both established OEMs and emerging innovators.

By offering a programmable secure platform rather than just a sensor, the company aims to deepen customer integration, increase revenue per design and support longer product lifecycles.

CardLab launches Access FIDO with FPC biometrics​

CardLab has introduced Access FIDO, a new multi‑function authentication card designed to streamline and secure enterprise access across both physical and digital systems.

The device incorporates a high‑performance fingerprint solution from Fingerprint Cards, enabling fast, reliable and password‑free user authentication.

“Access FIDO represents a major step forward in enterprise authentication, bringing together convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness in a single solution,” says Frank Sandeløv, CEO of CardLab.

“With the trusted fingerprint technology from FPC at its core, Access FIDO allows organizations to modernize their access and IT systems with minimal integration effort while providing employees with a frictionless and secure experience.”

Certified to FIDO2, Access FIDO brings physical entry, desktop login, VPN access and even closed‑loop payments together in a single credential. By replacing passwords with fingerprint verification, the card helps organizations strengthen security, reduce credential‑theft risks and support compliance with frameworks including GDPR, AML, KYC and eIDAS.

The card features NFC and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity for easy integration with existing IT environments, and supports both contact and wireless charging to ensure long‑term durability and cost‑efficient deployment at scale.

“CardLab’s continued selection of FPC solutions for its expanding portfolio of multi-function smart cards underscores both the strength of our partnership and the growing importance of biometrics in modern identity solutions,” says Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC.

“As smart cards evolve to combine physical access, logical access, and secure authentication in a single credential, biometric integration becomes essential to delivering true security and convenience. Access FIDO demonstrates how fingerprint authentication elevates enterprise security, enabling faster, safer, and more intuitive access to systems and facilities.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | CardLab | FIDO2 | fingerprint biometrics | Fingerprint Cards