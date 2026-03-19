Identy biometric PAD, Incode and Microblink document validation among RIVR winners

Identy.io, Incode and Microblink are claiming success in DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T’s) Remote Identity Verification Rally (RIVR), carried out by the Maryland Test Facility (MdTF).

Identy.io submitted the active biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) subsystem labelled PAD-A2 in RVIR’s face liveness evaluation track. The company’s software recorded an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent, which was the best result among the 6 active and 12 passive PAD technologies evaluated. It also scored the highest satisfaction amongst the active PAD subsystems (passive PAD subsystems were not evaluated for satisfaction) with a 96.3 percent approval rate. And Identy’s average transaction time was lowest among active PAD software, at less than 18.1 seconds, making it the only entry to meet the performance goal.

Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) was the one area in which Identy did not meet the threshold set by S&T, at 6 percent. This BPCER was still the third-lowest among the 6 active PAD subsystems, as only two met the chosen threshold of 5 percent.

Identy met three of the four performance goals set by S&T for RIVR’s Track 3, while none of the other 17 entries met more than one.

“RIVR puts liveness technology under conditions designed to expose its limits — three attack classes, independent scoring, genuine captures,” explains Identiy.io Founder and CEO Jesús Aragón. “Coming out with zero attack acceptance across all of them, while also leading on speed and satisfaction, is not a tradeoff. It is the result of building security and usability as a single problem, not two competing ones.”

Paravision and Idemia Public Security are the only two other biometric liveness detection vendors sufficiently emboldened by their results in the liveness track to reveal their participation.

Incode, Microblink reveal strong document validation results

Incode and Microblink are the only two vendors to meet S&T performance goals in two categories of RIVR Track 2, which focused on document validation.

Incode, under the vendor number 5 alias, surpassed the goals for system error rate (SER) at 0.03 percent and for Document False Rejection Rate (DFRR) at 0.6 percent. It missed the performance threshold in Document False Acceptance Rate (DFAR) at 13.79 percent, but four of the other submissions also missed the threshold.

Among those that me the threshold, only Microblink met the performance goal, with a DFAR of 0.88 percent. While Microblink’s DFRR did not meet S&T’s goal, it was second-lowest amongst submitted subsystems, and its 3.15 percent did meet the threshold for performance.

None of the other five subsystems met the DFRR or DFAR performance goals set by S&T. Microblink also scored a 0 percent SER.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | DHS S&T | document verification | presentation attack detection | remote identity proofing | Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) | selfie biometrics