Mexico’s biometric CURP implementation under way as OECD DGI score dips

| Ayang Macdonald
Mexico is ranked low on the OECD’s 2025 Digital Government Index (DGI), as the report shows its performance declined across several key areas between 2023 and 2025. The country witnessed a decline in the “Digital by Design,” “Government as a Platform,” and “Proactiveness” dimensions of the DGI, as well as in the “Data availability” pillar of the OURdata Index.

The ranking notwithstanding, Mexico is advancing with the implementation of its biometric CURP regime. The biometrics-based Unique Population Registration Key (CURP) is being implemented as the mandatory document for identity verification following its gazetting in July last year.

Mandatory implementation started last month, and the biometric CURP is now required for access to public sectors like finance, education and healthcare. It will be used for access to social programs and pensions, and for opening and managing bank accounts. The CURP has also been linked to a secure authentication key (Llave MX), which is used for access to a wide range of public services.

As Yucatan Times reports, the full rollout of the new system is expected to take effect this year, although in a phased manner. Since last month, it has been possible to obtain the biometric CURP from any civil registration (RENAPO) office anywhere in the country.

States including Veracruz, Mexico City and Mexico State enabled modules for using CURP biometrics midway through last year as part of the pilot phase.

Earlier this year, a new framework for linking SIM cards to biometric identity went into effect.

The findings of the OECD 2025 DGI were released alongside its Open, Useful and Re-usable Data Index (OURdata). The two indices assess the efforts of OECD countries to establish the foundational policies, governance structures, and practices necessary for a successful and human-centred digital transformation of the public sector.

