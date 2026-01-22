FB pixel

Veridas reports digital IDV surge in Mexico with new mobile phone guidelines

Lu-Hai Liang
Mexico is shifting its telecommunications infrastructure. A new regulatory framework requires all mobile operators to connect phone lines to validated official identities.

Implemented on January 9, the Guidelines for the Identification of Mobile Telephone Line covers every activation, cancellation and ownership change. All these require user identity validation, such as proof-of-life mechanisms.

Veridas reports that its systems have processed nearly one million identity verifications since the regulation took effect. During peak periods, the platform handled over 500 validations per minute. Some technical difficulties and service outages were reported across the broader infrastructure during the surge of registrations.

But Veridas says that its platform maintained 100 percent availability, supporting the primary carrier and several Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) that collectively represent over 75 percent of the Mexican mobile market.

“The entry into force of this regulation in Mexico has been the ultimate stress test for the industry,” says Eduardo Azanza, Veridas’ CEO. “Maintaining a stable and uninterrupted service while the national system faces critical challenges reinforces our positions as leaders in identity and cybersecurity.”

The deployment occurs alongside a documented rise in sophisticated fraud attempts. Data from the 2025 Veridas Identity Fraud Report suggests that AI-generated deepfakes now constitute almost 41 percent of detected fraud in remote verification processes. This trend has placed increased pressure on the technical resilience of biometric mechanisms to accurately distinguish between legitimate users and synthetic media under high-traffic conditions.

To address the data storage restrictions outlined in the Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties (LFPDPPP), the verification process utilizes Revocable Biometric References (RBRs).

This technology generates unique, irreversible codes for identity matching, which allows for verification without the long-term storage of raw biometric images or sensitive personal data. This architectural choice is intended to meet privacy-by-design requirements while mitigating the risks associated with data exposure.

According to Azanza, the implementation of these guidelines served as a high-volume test for the industry’s digital identity capabilities. The project demonstrates the operational requirements for scaling biometric systems to meet national mandates, particularly in markets where service continuity and fraud prevention must be managed simultaneously.

“This deployment highlights the importance of working with technology partners capable of operating at a massive scale,” says Jordi Torres, Veridas’ director for the Americas.

Mexico is also preparing to roll out its biometric personal identifier, known as the Unique Population Registry Code (Clave Única de Registro de Población – CURP), which will become mandatory for all residents from February. Mexicans will be able to use the biometric CURP for official identification when accessing both public and private services such as healthcare and financial services.

