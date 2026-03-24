One year in, UK Digital Inclusion Action Plan has launched fund, drawn roadmap

The UK government has released the first year progress report for its Digital Inclusion Action Plan.

The headlining accomplishments include early-stage organizing and prioritizing, as well as steps to delivery.

“In the first year, we worked out what actions mattered most, who we needed to support, and the principles we would follow to build a more inclusive and connected society,” the report says. “Since then, we have focused on delivery – putting the government’s First Steps into action, testing what works through pilots and research, and building new partnerships and ways of working.”

A major achievement is the launch of an 11.9 million pound Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund, supporting local projects across the UK. Thus far, the Fund has supported 85 projects in England; the report cites digital training work done by Women’s Wellbeing and Age UK, the latter of which supports elderly people who are anxious about being online.

The fund is one of five first actions on the government’s list. In its first year, it also managed to “enhance support for the framework” through a national survey to be conducted by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). And it piloted a multi-departmental refurbished device donation scheme, which “has already led to around 200 devices being given to community centres, homelessness charities and individuals, to help more people access the digital world.”

The other two goals – to “make government digital services more accessible and inclusive” and “measure what works on digital inclusion, identify where the need is greatest, and establish the economic and social value of upskilling adults with digital skills” – are both listed as being on track.

Six point plan targets government services, digital skills framework

The report lays out the government’s six point plan moving ahead.

It intends to help more people get fast, reliable, affordable internet access, working with telecoms companies on offering cheaper broadband and better support for the financially insecure. “Under the new Telecoms Consumer Charter agreed in February 2026, major providers have committed to ending surprise price rises during contracts and making social tariffs easier to find and use for people who are eligible.”

It will ensure people have access to devices, by working with local and regional governments, community groups, charities and businesses to expand schemes that donate, lend and reuse devices. “This includes making sure people can get the right kind of device for their needs — for example, a smartphone or tablet for older people, or a laptop or tablet for a child whose family cannot afford one for schoolwork.”

It intends to strengthen effective digital support in local communities, building on past learnings in recognition that “digital inclusion works best when help is delivered by trusted local people and institutions, and when we meet people where they are in terms of access, skills and confidence.”

It will “own and update the Essential Digital Skills Framework” to make sure it factors in new technology like AI, and new risks of scams and fraud online.

It will update the GOV.UK Service Manual (the guidance on inclusivity that public services are advised to follow) to “set higher expectations of what good looks like.”

Finally, it hopes to embed digital inclusion across government, widening the reach of digital public services through a “whole of government approach.”

“For the government’s aims of growing the economy and getting more money in people’s pockets, fixing public services, and making life better for everyone, digital inclusion matters. It means making sure that everyone can get online, use digital services, and feel confident doing so.”

According to the government’s numbers, nearly a quarter of the people living in the UK are considered to have the lowest level of digital capability, and 1.6 million are not even online.

Article Topics

accessibility | Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) | digital identity | digital inclusion | government services | UK digital ID