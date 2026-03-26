Philippines introduces biometric liveness for retiree proof-of-life verification

A facial recognition system with liveness detection has been introduced as an alternative for proof-of-life verification of pensioners in the Philippines, as part of efforts to protect senior citizens from scams and other identity-related fraud issues.

According to the Social Security System (SSS), the alternative will be used for the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) program, which facilitates access to services for this category of citizens.

The Philippine Information Agency quotes the SSS Regional Communication Officer for Mindanao South Division, Mona Lorraine Tombo, as saying that the new method will make ACOP much easier, as those concerned can verify their identity using the online platform of the SSS.

Before this system was introduced, pensioners were required to submit physical documents for proof-of-life verification. While this traditional method is still accepted, authorities believe the facial recognition system with liveness detection will contribute to eliminating fraud from the ACOP process.

Those involved include retirees who are 80 years old and beyond, those living with disabilities, as well as survivor and minor pensioners.

This development comes as the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) continues its push for greater adoption of the national digital ID.

In a recent statement, the PSA encouraged citizens and relying parties to support the ID initiative which aims to make the delivery of public and private sector services easier.

The ID authority announced that from the start of next month, the national ID will become the main identity tool to be recognized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“As more institutions integrate into the National ID, registered persons can expect services to become more accessible, efficient, and secure. The PSA will continue to empower Filipinos by ensuring that National ID services remain continuously accessible,” Dennis Claire Mapa, national statistician and registrar general, is quoted as saying.

Deputy National Statistician Rosalinda Bautista echoed Mapa’s remarks. She highlighted the role of the national ID in streamlining access to services, noting that “we encourage all Filipinos to register and enjoy the perks of being part of the National ID.”

At the close of last year, the PSA announced that the national ID was held by at least 80 percent of citizens, representing about 90 million people, as its integration with a wide range of public services continues to grow.

While the push for stronger adoption continues, the PSA is also introducing measures to make civil registration and national identification documents more secure.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital government | facial recognition | government services | national ID | Philippines | social security