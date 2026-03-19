Queensland adds professional driving credentials to mDL app from Thales

Certified drivers in Australia’s Queensland State can now store, share and manage digital professional credentials on the Digital License app, a platform that allows Queenslanders to digitally show mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and accreditations issued by the State government.

According to a recent media statement from the Ministry for Customer Services and Open Data and that of Small and Family Business, more than 56,000 taxi, rideshare, bus and limousine drivers are now able to show their professional certifications using the app, which is made with Thales’ digital identity technology.

With the app, professional drivers can store their driver accreditation digitally; present them digitally whenever and wherever it is required; check their license status, whether it’s active, requires renewal or is expired; reduce identity theft risk by keeping their information more secure; and store more than one license or accreditation on their phone.

“By bringing these licences into the digital space, we’re making it easier for drivers to access and use their credentials securely,” Customer Services Minister Steve Minnikin said.

“This is about giving Queenslanders more choice when it comes to accessing government services, whether they prefer the traditional approach or the convenience of digital solutions,” he noted, adding that their objective is also to ensure citizens have access to user-friendly, secure and modern services.

The move comes as about 80 percent of citizens in the state say they prefer accessing government services through digital means.

Already, the app, which can work offline and is built in line with the ISO/IEC 18013 international standard and the federal government’s national digital ID standards and security protocols, has been adopted by more than 1.25 million Queenslanders.

Last month, the State government also integrated accreditations for driver trainers and motorcycle rider trainers into the app, in a push by authorities to expand access to digital services and make them secure and more convenient for users.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | ISO 18013-5 | Queensland Digital ID | Thales Digital Identity and Security