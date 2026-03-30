Rwanda races to meet 2027 deadline for digital ID rollout

The Rwandan government says it is eyeing 2027 for the full rollout of its Single Digital ID System (SDID), which it is currently implementing.

The country has been conducting biometric enrollment for the digital ID, and the 2027 deadline aligns with provisions of the legislative framework governing the initiative, The New Times reports.

Earlier this year, authorities announced that they have made progress, with at least 1.5 million people already enrolled.

Officials have told citizens to make the most of the ongoing mobile registration campaign, after which people will only be able to register at sector offices. In Kigali, the special operation is due to end on April 2.

Speaking recently on the national digital ID rollout, the director general of the National Identification Agency (NIDA), Josephine Mukesha, stated that by 2027, the ID credential will become the primary authentication tool for access to services across several sectors in government and the private sector. The biometric authentication process can take place online and offline, she added.

With the digital ID, access to services will be streamlined in areas such as banking, healthcare, and telecoms. Citizens without it may struggle to access services, Mukesha warned.

Apart from making it easier to access services, the NIDA boss highlighted benefits to data protection, as the system will put the control of a subject’s personal data in their own hands, with the choice to give consent to share it. She also emphasized the inclusive nature of the digital ID system, which will be issued to newborns, refugees, and even stateless persons living on the country’s territorial borders, in line with the government’s vision of universal legal identity.

The SDID in Rwanda is a major component of the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) development efforts and a key pillar of the second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which runs from 2024 to 2029 with the goal of accelerating economic development and the growth of the digital economy.

A former CEO of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), Ambassador Innocent B. Muhizi, in an analysis published by GovInsider, makes the case for DPI, citing Rwanda as an example of a country where authorities are working to ensure that digital adoption opens up the way for greater productivity, stronger financial inclusion, and investable opportunity.

Muhizi estimated last year that the SDID project was about 55 percent of the way through implementation as of June.

Beyond the SDID, Muhizi cites other digital systems in Rwanda such as the eKash digital payment system and the Irembo digital government platform, which are both facilitating the conduct of digital transactions. He also recognizes the role which DPI in Rwanda has played in unlocking opportunities in sectors like fintech and alternative credit, agritech, healthtech, trade and cross-border payments, as well as GovTech.

“A functional digital identity system converts informality into verifiable economic presence. A fast payment rail converts cash transactions into traceable financial history. Governed data exchange allows that history to be used — with consent — as collateral for credit, insurance, and market access,” the official writes.

Rwanda’s DPI development is part of the country’s Digital Acceleration Project (RDAP), funded by the World Bank to the tune of around $200 million.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | National Identification Authority (NIDA) | Rwanda