Trump cyber plan leaves identity gap unresolved

The White House’s new cyber strategy sketches out an aggressive vision for U.S. cyber power, one that blends offensive operations, deregulation, federal modernization, critical infrastructure protection, AI security and technology competition into a single America First framework.

The strategy explicitly names zero-trust architecture, post-quantum cryptography, privacy, blockchain security, AI security, and agentic AI, but it does not similarly spell out a national digital identity strategy, identity assurance framework, or identity infrastructure initiative.

The seven-page document says the Trump administration will act “swiftly, deliberately, and proactively” against cyber threats, will not limit its responses to the cyber domain alone, and will use the full suite of national power to raise costs on adversaries and cybercriminals.

The strategy is notable as much for its tone as for its substance. It frames cyberspace as an arena of direct geopolitical competition, promising to “counter the spread of the surveillance state and authoritarian technologies that monitor and repress citizens,” while also pledging to outcompete foreign AI and digital platforms that the administration says embed censorship, surveillance and ideological bias.

At the same time, it leans heavily on easing regulatory burdens, arguing that cyber defense should not become a “costly checklist” and promising to streamline both cybersecurity and data regulation while still emphasizing “the right to privacy for Americans and American data.”

The strategy explicitly backs security for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, calls for protection of user privacy “from design to deployment,” and embraces AI enabled cyber tools, agentic AI and the securing of the broader AI technology stack.

But it never squarely centers digital identity as a national cyber pillar in its own right, even though identity fraud, impersonation and trust failures increasingly sit at the heart of both cybercrime and online commerce.

That is the gap Socure Head of Public Sector Jordan Burris seized on in comments he made in a statement published on the company’s website. Burris called the administration’s new cyber strategy and related executive order “an important first step.”

But, he argues, the government is still missing the larger structural answer, saying, “What we do not yet see is a cohesive, national digital identity strategy that treats identity as foundational infrastructure rather than a fragmented compliance function scattered across government, financial services, telecom, healthcare, and the broader digital economy.”

“If we want fewer victims, fewer scam proceeds, and fewer criminals slipping through the cracks, the next step is obvious: treat digital identity like the front line it is, not an afterthought,” Burris added.

That critique lands because the White House document is, in practice, a strategy for a trust crisis. Its six pillars focus on shaping adversary behavior, loosening what it sees as counterproductive regulation, modernizing federal networks, securing critical infrastructure, sustaining superiority in emerging technologies and building cyber talent.

Those are broad and familiar cybersecurity goals. Yet many of today’s biggest fraud and security problems do not begin with a malware payload or a network intrusion.

They begin with a person, or bot, successfully pretending to be someone else. Account takeover, benefits fraud, impersonation scams, synthetic identities and AI enabled deception all exploit weaknesses in how identity is established and trusted online.

Burris’ point is that without a clearer national digital identity architecture, the strategy risks treating downstream symptoms while leaving a root vulnerability intact.

That matters even more because the administration has already been moving digital identity closer to the center of other policy areas. Treasury’s March 2026 crypto report presents digital identity as a core compliance and security layer for digital assets.

The Department of Treasury says digital identity tools can verify government IDs, biometrics such as selfies, and even cryptographic keys tied to wallets.

It also points to tokenized credentials, credentials linked to wallet addresses, privacy preserving methods such as zero knowledge proofs, liveness detection and mobile driver’s licenses as pieces of an emerging trust infrastructure for financial services.

Seen in that light, the White House cyber strategy looks less like a rejection of digital identity than an incomplete articulation of it, as it stops short of elevating digital identity into the same top tier category as privacy, AI security, blockchain security, foreign surveillance technologies and the need to defend Americans from cyber enabled harm.

The strategy promises to streamline regulation and remove “burdensome, ineffective regulations” so industry can innovate faster, while also promising to protect privacy and secure user data.

It champions AI powered cyber defense and rapid adoption of agentic AI for network defense and disruption.

Those goals are not necessarily incompatible, but they do raise the perennial question of what guardrails will govern the collection, use and retention of the identity and behavioral data such systems may rely on.

The strategy offers broad principles, not detailed answers.

For the biometrics industry, that ambiguity creates both opportunity and risk. Opportunity, because the administration is clearly signaling demand for stronger security, fraud prevention, resilient digital infrastructure and privacy conscious trust tools across government and critical sectors.

Risk, because in the absence of a more explicit national identity framework, digital identity vendors may continue to face the fragmented environment Burris described, with different agencies, sectors and regulators advancing overlapping but not fully aligned approaches.

The broader takeaway is that the White House has released a cyber strategy aimed at deterrence, speed and technological dominance, but one that still leaves unresolved how America should verify identity in a world of AI generated fraud, synthetic personas and increasingly high stakes digital transactions.

The administration’s own related policy work suggests it understands the problem. Treasury’s crypto playbook already puts digital identity and biometrics near the center of secure digital finance. Socure’s response is essentially a challenge to finish the job and make that identity layer explicit across the national cyber agenda.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | digital ID | digital identity | identity assurance | U.S. Government