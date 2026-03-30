UK CertifID trust mark seeks clarity in digital verification

The UK continues to roll out elements of a trusted digital identity scheme, as it moves to leverage the legal possibilities of the Data (Use and Access) Act. One of these, the UK CertifID trust mark, is the subject of a new post on the UK’s blog about enabling digital identity.

Supported by the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) under the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), the trust mark is being positioned as “the face of the UK’s trusted digital verification ecosystem.”

The idea is to offer non-industry insiders an easy way to recognize services that meet the government’s requirements and are listed on the register of digital verification services. “Use of the trust mark by eligible digital verification service (DVS) providers will be optional,” says the post – “but we hope it will become widely adopted, as more and more people see the value of it.”

To that end, in branding the trust mark, the results needed to be “clear, trustworthy and memorable.” The winning design and brand is “a portmanteau of two important concepts for digital verification services: certification and ID.” The blog even provides a helpful guide: to pronunciation: “You-kay Cert-if-eye-dee.”

Certified providers that choose to display the trust mark will be given permission to use the logo, and given a unique identifying number that connects it to a specific service on the register of digital verification services.

For UK digital ID, support remains but benefits not clearly communicated: TBI

The trust mark is intended to simplify choosing a trusted verification provider. But in going with CertifID – doubtless the fruit of many long marketing and communications meetings – the government risks muddying the semantic waters by throwing yet another moniker into the mix.

Since discussions about digital identity picked up considerable steam after the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK has been fiddling with its lexicon. The relationship between the Digital Identity and Attributes trust Framework (or DIATF, now called the UK digital verification services trust framework, or DVS trust framework), the digital verification service (DVS) providers it covers, and the CertifID brand shows a certain lack of commitment one way or the other. Verifying or certifying? ID or identity proofing? One can easily see the trust mark raising more questions than it answers, at least at first.

Nonetheless, the Tony Blair Institute insists that, actually, public support for digital identity in the UK is stronger than some might lead you to believe. A new blog asks what the public thinks, and answers with new research suggesting digital ID is, in fact, a rather popular idea.

The research, it says, “challenges the prevailing narrative that public enthusiasm for digital ID is spent.” To wit: “our research finds that 43 per cent of respondents support the introduction of a digital-ID system in the UK, with 37 per cent opposed and 20 per cent undecided on the issue. While public support is narrower and more conditional than it was in the summer of 2025, net sentiment remains positive.”

That, says TBI, is a “recoverable position.”

“Our research also shows that people’s views can change when they are shown concrete benefits of a digital ID system. The case that wins them is simple: a secure, modern system that delivers better value for money, makes public services easier to use and has clear limits on usage – a common-sense solution for everyday problems.”

UK public OK with digital ID but doesn’t quite understand it yet

One issue, then, is confusion. The government, TBI says, simply isn’t explaining itself properly, leading to “low levels of understanding of the advantages of digital ID.”

Another is general public distrust in government. Support for digital ID has narrowed yet remains viable – but “confidence in the state’s ability to deliver it effectively and securely has eroded.”

“Digital ID is therefore not being assessed on its technical merits alone. It is being debated in a climate of underlying distrust, and that context inevitably shapes how every argument for or against it is heard, interpreted and judged.”

“For voters who already feel the system is failing, digital ID can come to symbolise not administrative modernisation, but an expansion of state power in a system whose legitimacy they question. It is no longer interpreted as a neutral reform, but as part of a wider story about trust, governance and the direction of the country.”

The Institute’s report offers a raft of evidence for its overarching position, which is that public opinion on digital ID is not fixed: “it can shift decisively when the case for digital ID is made in a concrete, economically grounded way and rooted in credible delivery.”

“If digital ID is shown to deliver value, protect privacy and improve services in ways people can see and understand, a stronger coalition for reform remains there to be built.”

Layered fraud controls needed to prevent new risks: Think Digital

An editorial from Think Digital Partners considers the question of UK digital identity from the perspective of fraud prevention. Without clear governance and layered fraud controls, it argues, digital ID risks introducing new vulnerabilities.

“Groundwork needs to be established over the coming months, built on a foundation of greater understanding of how data flows between systems and how information will integrate with existing fraud prevention tools.” One can build a solid trust framework, but in practice some will always see monkey bars instead of best practices.

A key concern, says the post, is verification: “who’s conducting it, how it is audited and how trust will be maintained across multiple providers. For its widespread rollout to be successful and safe, multiple layers of verification will be essential. After all, even a certified provider may become compromised tomorrow.”

Ultimately, it says, a “trust but verify” approach will always be essential.

Article Topics

Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) | DIATF certification | digital ID | digital verification service (DVS) | DVS Trust Framework | OfDIA | UK CertifID | UK digital ID