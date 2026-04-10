FB pixel

Denmark imposes age checks to restrict social media to kids under 15

Age assurance increasingly required to comply with rules budding across EU
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Denmark imposes age checks to restrict social media to kids under 15
 

Welcome two more Europeans nations to the global age assurance legislation party.

The Danish government is moving ahead with an age restriction on select social media platforms for kids under 15 years of age. And Austria is setting a similar path.

“Denmark is now leading the way in Europe with a national age limit for social media and a concerted effort to strengthen the digital wellbeing of children and young people,” says Danish Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage, as quoted in DW. “We are taking a necessary stand against a development where large tech platforms have had free rein in children’s rooms for far too long.”

The ministry has not specified which social platforms the law will cover. But it is likely to be in keeping with the Australian model, which focuses on the largest – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, Snapchat and the like.

Denmark will allow exceptions if parents believe their child should have access to social media earlier than 15, but the baseline for access will be 13.

The government is also looking to allocate 160 million Danish kroner (about $24.8 million) to a program of child online safety initiatives. Per DW, funds will be allocated to support the development of alternative social media platforms.

The government of Greece also announced this week it will require age verification for social media use while pushing for an EU-wide approach to the age restrictions.

‘Addicted, ill’ kids need intervention: Austria

In Austria, the coalition government is laying plans to prohibit social media for children aged under 14. The BBC quotes vice-chancellor Andreas Babler of the Social Democrat party, who says the government has a responsibility to act on platforms that are making kids “addicted and also often ill.”

The EU has been expressing interest in age check legislation covering social media since last year, when Australia broke the global legislative ice with its Social Media Minimum Age Act, put into effect in December 2010. Its regulatory bodies are now well into a crackdown on pornographic websites, in an attempt to try and limit kids’ exposure to sexually explicit content – in part through the deployment of privacy-preserving biometric age assurance technology.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Jumio expanding biometric reusable digital identity across LatAm

Following a launch in Brazil last year, U.S.-based Jumio is expanding its face biometrics-based reusable digital identity product, selfie.DONE, across…

 

Clear’s reusable biometric digital ID platform joins FedRAMP Marketplace

Biometric digital identity platform CLEAR1 is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, with Clear announcing the Federal Risk and Authorization…

 

Enterprises must revamp IAM for comprehensive security

Traditional IAM approaches are falling short as attackers exploit stolen credentials across customer, workforce and third-party environments, according to a…

 

Palm vein biometrics from ePortID integrated with MNM’s physical access control

Biometric access control provider ePortID LLC has announced a “strategic teaming arrangement” with physical network infrastructure company MNM Group. A…

 

UK turns to better CCTV, facial recognition use for national knife crime strategy

The UK government has presented a new national strategy to tackle knife crime, which includes upgrading CCTV coverage to minimize…

 

TSA plans new biometric buildout for airline crew access lanes

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking to expand its use of touchless identity verification technology at airports through a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events