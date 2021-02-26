ZTE reveals under-display face biometrics system for smartphones

Announcement made at MWC Shanghai

Chinese consumer electronics maker ZTE has revealed a new under-display facial recognition system at the MWC Shanghai conference, Engadget Chinese reports.

The 3D structured light system will reportedly support face biometric authentication capabilities similar to Apple’s Face ID, and could be included in ZTE’s next flagship smartphone.

Traditionally, the main issue behind the implementation of an under-display face recognition system in a smartphone is that light transmission gets lost through the screen. ZTE compensates for light transmission loss by increasing the pixel density of the projectors by over ten times when compared to its previous smartphones.

The pixel density of the area above the camera was also increased from 200ppi to 400ppi, as well as the display refresh rate to 120H thanks to a partnership with Guangjian Technology.

ZTE has not yet confirmed when it will be able to see the new facial recognition system in a smartphone, but the company said it is confident the technology will be secure enough to support mobile payments via biometrics.

Under-display technologies, and biometrics in particular, are at the forefront of smartphone development today.

Both Samsung and Apple have been working on an under-display fingerprint sensor for some months. Other companies working on these technologies are OTI Lumionics, currently testing under-display camera systems, and 3M, who is developing under-display optical fingerprint sensors.

Article Topics

3D | access management | authentication | biometrics | consumer electronics | facial recognition | smartphones | under display | ZTE