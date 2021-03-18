Acuant biometrics integrated into child social development app for secure ID verification

Grow With Me, an application designed for the social development needs of vulnerable children, has integrated Acuant’s Trust Identity Platform in order to shield users from intrusion by fraudsters and from other criminal activities with biometric identity verification.

According to a company announcement by Acuant, integrating the platform’s KYC workflow with face biometrics means that users of the app, who are parents, caregivers and therapists of the vulnerable kids, can freely interact with outside individuals in all confidence as their information is sure to remain safe and secure.

With biometric technology incorporated, the Grow With Me app is able to conduct comprehensive identity verification checks on users without impacting the overall digital experience, by ensuring that all app users are verified, filtering out fraudulent requests and any malicious actors before they engage with app users.

The solution will also enable the app protect sensitive user information and support compliance with international and healthcare data privacy regulations, like GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA.

Emily Bruce, CEO and co-founder at Grow With Me, said it was important to build as many layers of security as possible to their platform so that the children and those close to them using the app can live in a secure community.

“Our company mission is to be a place where parents, caretakers, and therapists can find hope and a caring spirit of people, so that children with special needs can engage with other children and improve their social skills and move toward their greatest potential. Our subscribers are vulnerable due to the child or client’s disability, therefore it is important to apply as many protective layers as possible to their user experience. With the help of smart phone technology and Acuant, we hope that parents, therapists, and caretakers can help to improve the lives of these children and their families,” Bruce said.

Yossi Zekri, Acuant president and CEO, said it was an honour to have their technology solicited by Grow With Me because the purpose for which it has been selected is the reason for which Acuant exists.

“The work done by Grow With Me is truly inspiring, and knowing that our technology is playing a role to provide a safer platform for children, is an honor to be a part of. Our technology was designed for these purposes and we are determined to fight against all forms of fraud, especially against those in our society who are the most vulnerable,” Zekri stated.

Grow With Me is a smartphone application built to close the gap in social development and to be a specialized application that allows parents or therapists to connect with each other and to facilitate playdates based on their child’s or client’s age, diagnosis, gender, and location, making it not only a social app but also a healthcare technology, according to the announcement.

Acuant also partnered with Scalable Solutions to bring its Trusted Identity Platform to cryptocurrency exchanges for compliant onboarding earlier this month.

