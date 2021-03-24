Biometrics expert speakers for April’s DSI Symposium revealed, Identiverse adopts hybrid model

The Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) has unveiled the speaker lineup of federal biometrics experts and others for its upcoming identity management event, and the event theme of “Advancing Biometric Capabilities & Identity Solutions for the Future of National Security.”

Speakers confirmed for the 7th Annual Identity Management Symposium include DHS Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) Director Shonnie Lyon, DoD Biometrics Project Manager for PEO IEW&S Col. Senodja “Frank” Sundiata-Walker, Former Acting Director of FBI TEDAC Scott Sweetow, and a newly-announced day 2 keynote from General Services Administration Chief Federal ICAM Architect Kenneth Myers.

Michael Sorrento, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center, Patricia Janssen, Director, Cybersecurity Architecture & Capability Oversight, Office of the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, DoD, and Casie Antalis, Chief of Staff, National Vetting Center, US Customs and Border Protection, DHS are also slated to deliver presentations.

Topics discussed during the event will include developing Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency (DBFA) initiatives, enhancing OBIM services with advanced biometric identification, modernizing biometrics capabilities to support troops in theater, transforming border identity intelligence with facial recognition, using biometric innovation to enhance FBI operational effectiveness, optimizing identity intelligence to protect national security, and the benefits and drawbacks of facial recognition surveillance.

The event will be streamed live on April 21 and 22.

Attendance is complementary for active military and government personnel, but seating is limited.

Identiverse announces hybrid 2021 event

Identiverse will be held as a hybrid event from June 21 to 23, with an in-person component in Denver, Colorado and a virtual component for remote attendees. Following the acceleration of digital identity adoption during the pandemic, Identiverse 2021 will focus on issues related to personal identity security and privacy, passwordless authentication, and zero-trust architecture.

The event will feature more than 150 sessions, master classes and panels. Panels will discuss bias and the need for diversity in security systems, separating fact from fantasy in digital identity security, and the building blocks of a successful CIAM program.

“The last 12 months have seen a huge increase in the adoption of digital identity tools and technologies to enable and protect remote working and customer interactions,” states Andrew Hindle, Identiverse content chair. “These trends will only increase as economies and travel start to recover, with identity systems at their core. We’re excited to help identity professionals and decision-makers alike be ready for that journey.”

The Ping Identity-hosted conference was rebranded to Identiverse from its previous incarnation as the Cloud Identity Summit several years ago, and the 2021 edition will be its 12th.

