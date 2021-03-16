Call center voice biometrics partnerships revealed by Auraya, Speech Technology Center, Nuance

Auraya reveals deals with Okta and SuperChoice

Auraya has made its EVA Web Voice Biometrics available on the Okta Integration Network to enable Okta customers to verify customer or employee identities for secure online access to services or personal data.

EVA Web can be used with a broad range of web browsers that support audio capturing, to provide a seamless user experience with improved security and privacy, according to the announcement, replacing one-time passcodes (OTPs) or knowledge-based authentication.

“Many organizations are adopting multi-factor authentication strategies to improve the security of customer data and protect their customers and their brand from fraudsters who attempt account takeover and other malicious attacks,” says Auraya Systems president and Executive Director Paul Magee. “Voice biometrics enables customers to simply say the digits displayed on their screen to provide a secure yet very convenient confirmation of identity allowing secure access to services and systems. EVA web can be used in messaging and chat applications for secure and personalised self-service. We are proud to be part of the Okta integration network, simplifying the process for Okta customers to turn on an EVA voice biometric factor.”

EVA Web uses SAML for easy integration into websites with two-factor authentication (2FA) requirements.

Auraya’s voice biometrics have also been integrated with digital service provider SuperChoice’s platform, which enables millions of digital transactions each year. The addition of Auraya’s technology gives SuperChoice customers another layer of multi-factor identity verification.

SuperChoice is one of the largest digital service providers in Australia, the announcement says.

“Making decisions about security is not a decision we make lightly at SuperChoice. Our reputation and our customer’s reputation depend on us getting it right,” states SuperChoice CTO John Halls. “We chose Auraya’s voice biometric technology because it can seamlessly integrate with our platform, adding another layer of multi-factor authentication to our user experience. One that’s secure, easy and convenient for the user.”

Auraya has been on a partnership roll lately, most recently launching EVA to the Auth0 Marketplace, and Version 2.0 of its voice biometrics to the AWS Marketplace.

Real estate developer to implement Speech Technology Center voice recognition

Property developer Samolet Group is implementing voice biometrics from the Speech Technology Center in its call center, along with speech analytics and emotion recognition, to improve service quality, according to a company announcement.

The biometric capability will be used to connect customers with their specific personal account manager, without the involvement of an operator, to eliminate long wait times and unnecessary switching. Samolet Group expects its improved customer loyalty and additional sales will amount to RUB 500 million (roughly US$6.9 million) a year. Samolet sales reps take more than 10 thousand calls related to real estate purchases each month.

The new implementation expands an existing partnership, after the joint deployment of an intelligent customer management system. That deployment reduced the time from contact to contract signing by 14 percent, and number of sales actions per manager by 21 percent, the companies say.

Olga Balagurova, director of customer service for Samolet Group, says the company deployed Speech Technology Center’s technology because of the depth of its speech analysis technology and the performance of its speech recognition.

“The introduction of voice biometrics will enable us to handle 100 percent of incoming calls with high quality, promptly resolve customer enquiries and cut the time of communication by 30 percent, which is especially valued by customers today,” Balagurova adds. “The key benefit of collaboration with Speech Technology Center is the ability to integrate an entire stack of AI solutions from one vendor with strong experience in enterprise-level projects. This ensures that we can be confident in the quality of products and their integration with each other.”

Nuance biometrics adopted by Bank Australia

Bank Australia has selected Nuance Communication’s voice biometrics for customer authentication and fraud detection at its contact center.

The announcement follows a successful pilot begun in December 2020, and support Bank Australia’s ambition to provide excellence in customer service and digital experiences. Nuance’s biometric technology now powers Bank Australia’s VoiceID service, authenticating customers within seconds without passwords or security questions as the bank handles 400,000 calls per year.

“There has never been a greater need for biometric authentication technology and the superior fraud protection and digital experience it provides in the finance industry. Consumers are banking online more than ever before and the fraud threat is increasing as a result,” says Brett Beranek, vice president and general manager of Nuance. “We are proud to partner with Bank Australia to innovate their contact center offering their customers a simpler and more secure way to access their banking services.”

