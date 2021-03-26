HID Global mobile biometrics and IAM, Suprema access control solutions win awards

Double win for both

HID Global mobile biometrics readers for law enforcement and cloud-based enterprise identity management solutions have been awarded with 2020 ASTORS from American Security Today, the company has announced.

The HID NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader, which pairs with a law enforcement officer’s mobile device to perform identification of suspects of persons of interest based on fingerprint biometrics within minutes while in the field, was declared the ‘Best Law Enforcement Mobile Device.’ The FAP30 fingerprint biometric scanner improves operational efficiency and reduces time and costs related to booking and processing at police stations, according to the announcement.

“We are proud to receive this award for our NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader, which facilitates rapid identification in the field and recognizes HID’s mission to enable and support law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve,” says HID Global Senior Vice President and Head of Extended Access Technologies Steve Currie.

HID picked up the NOMAD 30 when it acquired Crossmatch and its biometric scanners in 2018.

The WorkforceID identity and access management (IAM) platform won the ASTOR for ‘Best Identification Management Solution.’

“We are pleased with this industry recognition for WorkforceID, which addresses the dynamic cyber and physical security needs, as well as regulatory compliance challenges, of today’s diverse work environments,” comments Brad Jarvis, SVP and head of Identity & Access Management Solutions with HID Global. “Our solution’s growing workforce and visitor identity management applications will continue to drive efficiency and further streamline workplace processes.”

Suprema takes two readers’ choice awards

Suprema has been chosen the top brand for access control management and mobile access solution in A&S magazine’s readers’ choice survey.

The industry publication asked more than 500 systems integrators, distributors, consultants and end-users from different verticals to choose the top brand in each category, as well as wireless locks.

Respondents cited integration capabilities and compliance with privacy and security requirements as main considerations in selecting biometric access control platform BioStar 2 for access control management. BioStar 2 was recently certified for two ISO data protection and privacy standards.

For mobile access, Suprema Mobile Access was selected for its performance, ease of use, and compatibility with different phone models and transmission technologies, like NFC and BLE, according to the announcement.

“We believe that partners and customers are recognizing Suprema’s continuous effort to provide partners and customers with flexible, convenient and secure solutions, not only in the field of biometric access control terminals, but also in software platforms and services,” states Suprema Inc. Executive Vice President Hanchul Kim. “Suprema will continue to strive to exceed partner and customer expectation, establishing a strong presence as a total security solution provider.”

Suprema recently announced a record-breaking sales response to its FaceStation F2 terminal, which provides multi-modal biometrics.

