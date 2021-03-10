Netcetera selects Nok Nok Labs for delegated authentication with biometrics or physical tokens

Nok Nok Labs has partnered with digital payments company Netcetera to give merchants and payment providers delegated authentication capabilities for compliance with PSD2-SCA and EMV 3-D Secure 2.x protocols. The service utilizes the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite for FIDO-based passwordless, one-click authentication with biometrics or physical tokens providing a second factor.

The integration allows merchants, payment service providers and acquirers to more securely and easily authenticate users while increasing their visibility into the authentication process and its compliance so they can assess risk, the companies say.

Referring to a McKinsey Global Payments report claiming that buying patterns have undergone decades-worth of change in just months, the announcement notes that governments have extended some deadlines for meeting new authentication requirements. Issuers, merchants, and payment providers still need to secure authentications within the altered payments environment and comply with existing regulations.

With consumers increasingly rely on mobile devices and cloud channels for applications including payments, Nok Nok and Netcetera say authentication methods must provide access across all devices, applications and services with scalability, convenience, and security.

“Global banking regulations and COVID-19 contactless and mobile buying habits are speeding the demand for secure and easy-to-use authentication solutions,” states Walter Beisheim, chief business development officer at Nok Nok Labs. “Nok Nok and Netcetera can now offer banks and payment providers a customer experience that doesn’t interrupt the transaction while still meeting global regulations for risk.”

Nok Nok Labs VP of Products Rolf Lindemann told Biometric Update in a recent interview that vein biometrics could improve the performance of facial recognition sufficiently to be used in high-security applications.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | FIDO Alliance | Nok Nok Labs | payments | regulation | secure transactions