New Cachengo computer vision solution supports edge facial recognition deployments

Computer vision solutions provider Cachengo has announced a new on-premise optimized edge service with a proprietary content delivery network (CDN) technology and advanced analytics, capable of delivering artificial intelligence applications like face biometrics without transmitting data to and from the cloud.

Dubbed Edge AI, the new solution offers management, networking, and hardware capabilities to enable the optimization of analytical data, with Cachengo specifically mentioning facial recognition among the applications the system is suited for.

“Just as the cloud has forever changed how businesses look at data centers, analytics at the edge where the data is being generated will unlock possibilities not previously contemplated,” explained Tim Coyle, CIO of ISO, a Verisk Analytics Company. “Managing data where it resides creates the ability to provide new levels of service and insight that will drive the industry forward.”

The platform supports integration within existing infrastructure with a single command and allows for the establishment of P2P connections via Peer Groups without the need for VPNs or port forwarding.

“The edge is where innovation is happening due to the rapid growth of data and network bandwidth, and this is where the processing needs to happen,” said Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo. “Cachengo brings the power to the edge through our turnkey solutions.”

Edge AI is already available on Cachengo’s website, with prices starting at $1 per day for each node.

Edge analytics and biometrics are a major potential growth industry, with companies like Kneron and Chooch AI drawing tens of millions in investment since the beginning of 2020.

