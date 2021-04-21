Auraya voice biometrics now available in SymNex’s Supplier Directory

Expanding the capabilities of call center platforms

Auraya has announced its voice biometrics are now available on SymNex’s Supplier Directory to help call center customers build secure and positive user experiences, according to a company announcement.

Auraya’s solutions are designed to provide a suite of voice biometric capabilities for contact center, digital channels and fraud management applications.

The technology’s addition to the SymNex’s Supplier Directory now means Auraya’s technology will be available to SymNex customers looking to deploy voice biometrics into their call center platforms. SymNex was founded by Matt Smallman and Charlotte Smallman to facilitate the integration of voice biometric solutions into real-world scenarios.

The company’s Supplier Directory counts six voice biometrics experts, including ID R&D, LumenVox, and Phonexia.

Auraya’s flagship solutions are the voice biometrics engine ArmorVox and EVA, a platform providing biometric templates that can be installed via cloud or on-premises architecture.

EVA was deployed by Auraya in February on the Auth0 marketplace, and also recently became available to Okta and SuperChoice customers. Auraya’s voice biometrics, which were also recently made available on the AWS Marketplace, are reportedly able to function in a variety of languages, accents, and dialects.

Voice biometrics is a rapidly expanding field, forecast to more than triple in market revenues in the next six years.

