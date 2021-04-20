SecuGen unveils new multi-function fingerprint biometric system

SecuGen has released the Unity 20 Serial, an ultra-compact, RS232 serial interface and multi-function fingerprint system, replacing the previous ID-Serial biometric product that offered similar functionality as a standalone fingerprint system, with serial connectivity.

The system can capture and match fingerprints on the card reader itself, and is designed for the integration of biometric authentication into applications such as Point of Sale (POS) terminals, Time and Attendance (T&A) tracking stations, and other devices where a serial connection is required, according to a company announcement.

The biometric scanner is FBI certified for use in FIPS 201 PIV and Mobile ID FAP 20 applications, and provides SecuGen’s latest technology in a device the company says is 74 percent smaller than its legacy scanner, and sells for 35 percent less.

The Unity 20 Serial is built based on SecuGen’s all-in-one U20-ASF module that features the rugged U20-A optical fingerprint sensor for high image quality, and a single-board computer with a 1 GHz CPU, a programmable Linux operating system, SecuGen’s FMS biometric matching SDK, and OpenSSL cryptographic libraries.

SecuGen’s Fingerprint Management System (FMS) software allows it to be used out of the box to capture fingerprint images, extract templates, enroll, store, search, and match biometric data on the same device without an external host, the press release states.

Jeff Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing for SecuGen, said the company is pleased to release its very first standalone fingerprint system with the same small form factor as its popular Hamster Pro 20 device. “The Unity 20 Serial fingerprint system does more than just read fingerprints. It also carries out all the biometric functions of fingerprint processing, one-to-one and one-to-many matching, and secure storage all in one tiny device. The product is a technological marvel, and we’re excited to make this available at an affordable price,” he said.

Dan Riley, the VP for Engineering, said the Unity 20 Serial fingerprint reader leverages their innovative Unity fingerprint platform. “We’ve loaded plenty of great features including full programmability in the Unity 20 Serial without sacrificing quality, which is the core of all products we develop at SecuGen,” said Riley.

CEO Won Lee spoke of SecuGen’s focus which seeks to build competitive products for their customers. “As always, we focus on developing the products and tools our partners need to compete successfully in this highly competitive industry. The new Unity 20 Serial is a perfect example of this focus. Our team has worked long and hard on the Unity biometrics development platform. This is one more product that comes from that effort, and we are very proud to be able to offer this new fingerprint product to our partners,” said Lee.

