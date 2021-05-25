2nd Global webinar on Forensic Science

Online
July 23-25, 2021

Global Scientific Guild welcomes all forensic science experts and delegates to participate in the 2nd Global Webinar on Forensic Science, focusing on the theme “Insights and Innovations in Forensic Science: Progressing to the Future”.

Abstract submission deadline is June 8 and early bird registration deadline is June 22.

The conference will be chaired by Prof. Anthony Schembri of the U.S., Prof. Anna Barbaro of Italy and Dr. Ruwan Uduwerage-Perera of the UK.

