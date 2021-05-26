HID Global delivers Estonia’s new biometric passport solution and document issuance software

Featuring original security features

HID Global has confirmed the completion of a new ePassport solution and biometric document issuance software for the Republic of Estonia.

The tools were delivered to the county’s Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), enabling citizens to renew their travel IDs to receive the new biometric passport.

The solution designed by HID Global features a number of technology-powered features, including polycarbonate data page personalization via optically variable inks, and secure chip encoding and encryption.

“With the project not only was the design changed but the first-ever polycarbonate datapage was introduced together with new technology and semi-automated personalization process,” explained Eliisa Sau, chief expert of the PPA Identity and Status Bureau.

The new passport solution and document issuance software are also compliant with Estonia’s requirements for digital document insurance.

“HID is proud to meet the rigorous quality and technical ePassport specifications required by the government of Estonia, which is widely renowned for providing high-caliber electronic identity documents and services to its citizens,” commented Craig Sandness, the company’s senior vice president and head of Secure Issuance and Citizen ID Solutions.

In addition, the new biometric passport features two laser images and a window in the shape of Estonia for protection against fraud, as well as visa pages showcasing six native animals found in the country’s natural habitats and local climate.

“The new booklets and supporting software solution simultaneously enhance the country’s ePassport document with industry-leading security features, while capturing the essence of Estonia’s national identity,” Sandness added.

Moving forward, HID Global said it intends to provide the Estonian government with an estimated 800,000 passports with biometrics-embedded chips over the course of an eight-year contract.

The company has recently also launched a new workforce multi-factor authentication solution and announced new partnerships with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, and Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | border management | digital identity | Estonia | HID Global | identity document | national ID