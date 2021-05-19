ID R&D patents combined behavioral and face biometrics for frictionless MFA

ID R&D has been awarded a patent for multi-modal biometric authentication building on existing login processes on mobile devices.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the ‘System Method and Apparatus for Multi-Modal Biometric Authentication and Liveness Detection’ patent, effective June 1, which consists of behavioral biometric analysis of the user’s typing pattern as a password is entered. A selfie is captured at the same time for face biometric matching, followed by ID R&D’s single frame passive liveness detection to prevent spoof attacks. The process does not require extra time or effort on the part of the user, the company says.

“There is a growing, and in some cases regulatory, requirement for strong customer authentication that includes at least two independent security factors. Consumers understand the risk but also have a great desire for fast and effortless experiences,” says ID R&D Chief Scientific Officer Konstantin Simonchik. “Biometrics provide the unique ability to tick all the boxes and will play an important role in the future of passwordless security.”

Nearly one quarter of people surveyed for The Ponemon Institute’s 2020 State of Password and Authentication Security Behaviors Report said two-factor authentication (2FA) methods like SMS and mobile authentication apps are very inconvenient, ID R&D notes. Passive biometric technologies like typing analysis and ID R&D’s liveness detection provide a natural and effortless way to implement the added security of an additional authentication factor, the company argues.

ID R&D also says the intellectual property protection validates its commitment to providing unique products to strengthen security without introducing friction into user experiences.

Demand for ID R&D’s passive liveness detection technology has been robust amid overall strong growth.

Article Topics

authentication | behavioral biometrics | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | facial recognition | ID R&D | passive facial liveness | patents | research and development